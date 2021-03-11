Thursday, March 11
Bread Fish
Potato Wedges
Baked Beans
Applesauce
Rye Bread
Frosted Cupcake
MO: Cheese Sandwich
Friday, March 12
Pot Roast
Parsley Potatoes
Carrots
Peaches
Wheat Roll
Cookie
MO: Veggie Burger
SO: Garden Salad
Monday, March 15
Spaghetti
Meatballs
Corn
Garlic Bread
Fruit Cocktail
Cream Pie
MO: Pasta, no meat
Tuesday, March 16
Roast Chicken
Mashed Potatoes/Gravy
Broccoli
Biscuit
Pears
Jell-O
MO: Mac N Cheese
Wednesday, March 17
MYMEAL MYWAY
Corned Beef
Cabbage/Carrots
Parsley Potatoes
Wheat Roll
Peaches
Frosted Brownie
MO: Veggie Burger
Thursday, March 18
Parmesan Tilapia
Cheesy Potatoes
Green Beans
Mandarin Oranges
Rye Bread
Sherbet
MO: Veggie Lasagna
