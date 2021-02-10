The DeForest boys basketball team hit the road for three more games last week. The Norskies were only able to come away with one win.
DeForest’s lone win came on Feb. 2, as the Norskies thwarted Madison Edgewood 65-52 at the Just A Game Fieldhouse in Wisconsin Dells.
“It was a great game because everyone got to play,” DeForest coach Craig Weisbrod said.
The Norskies returned to Just A Game Fieldhouse last Friday to face long-time rival Waunakee for the second time this season. For the second time, the Warriors came away with the win, 85-61.
“We just got beat up inside and on the boards,” Weisbrod said. “Waunakee really pressured us and took away some of our strengths. We will be ready next time we play. They are big and deep and wore us down. Hopefully, we get them one more time in the playoffs.”
Last Saturday, DeForest dropped a 55-54 heartbreaker to host Milton.
The Norskies stand at 8-5 overall.
DeForest will return to Just A Game Fieldhouse on Feb. 11. The Norskies will face Stoughton at 5:45 p.m.
The Norskies will close out the regular season this Saturday with a 2 p.m. game at Oshkosh North.
DeForest has earned a No. 2 seed in the WIAA Division 1 playoffs and will take on third-seeded Sun Prairie or sixth-seeded Oregon in the regional semifinals in Baraboo at 8 p.m. on Feb. 19.
“We have the chance to clean things up and make a nice run in the playoffs,” Weisbrod said. “The pieces are there, we have to put it together.”
DeForest 65 Edgewood 52
DeForest used a great defensive effort in the first half to propel itself to the win over Edgewood.
The Norskies held the Crusaders to 16 points in the first half and they led by nine points, 25-16, at halftime.
DeForest’s offense came to life in the second half and it added to its lead with a 40-36 showing.
Max Weisbrod led the Norskies with 15 points and nine assists, while Josh Jansen came off the bench to score 13.
Nolan Hawk scored 10 points for DeForest, while Deven Magli added nine.
Ovu Nwankwo paced Edgewood with 12 points.
Waunakee 85 DeForest 61
In their first meeting, DeForest missed a shot at the buzzer and the Warriors prevailed 67-65.
The second meeting would be much different, as Waunakee controlled the action from start to finish.
The Warriors put the pressure on right from the start and led 39-24 at halftime.
Waunakee did not let up in the second half and outscored the Norskies 46-37.
Weisbrod had a game-high 21 points for DeForest. He added eight assists and six rebounds.
Magli (13) and Tim Fredrickson (10) also scored in double figures for DeForest.
Andrew Keller finished with a team-high 18 points for Waunakee, while Joey Fuhremann came away with 15.
Milton 55 DeForest 54
DeForest had a chance at the win in at the buzzer, but Weisbrod missed a three-pointer.
The Norskies trailed by nine points with five minutes to play, but battled back. They led 54-53 after a layup by Brody Hartig with 17 seconds to play, but Milton got the winning basket with 2.7 seconds left.
DeForest led by as many as 10 in the first half, but a 14-2 run gave Milton a 29-27 halftime lead.
The Norskies outscored the Red Hawks 27-26 in the second half.
Weisbrod had another huge game with 20 points, six assists and six rebounds, while Hawk added 11 points and 12 rebounds.
Samuel Burdette led Milton with 16 points, while teammate Jack Campion contributed 15.
