The Department of Workforce Development (DWD) is launching an interactive directory of services to connect Wisconsinites with workforce programs in their area. DWD works with partners across the state to offer critical services like career training and job search assistance.
The new Directory of Workforce Services provides information online by county for workforce programs provided by DWD, the Wisconsin Technical College System, local workforce development boards, and their contractors and partners.
“Whether they are administered by DWD, local workforce boards, technical colleges, or nonprofits, Wisconsin offers a lot of programs that help people successfully reach their employment goals,” DWD Secretary-designee Amy Pechacek said. “Workforce partners from across the state worked together to combine information about the various opportunities available and present them in one central location to make it easier for people to learn about and access them.”
The Directory of Workforce Services provides a description of available workforce services and contact information to connect to services in each county. Visit JobCenterofWisconsin.com/directory to access these services in your area including:
Employment Services for Veterans
If you are a veteran or spouse of a veteran who needs assistance finding a job or determining your next career, contact an Office of Veteran Employment Services representative. You may be eligible to receive services like:
Employment assessments,
Resume assistance,
- Job search assistance,
- Introductions to veteran-friendly employers, or
- Referrals to other veteran programs.
Services for Laid Off Workers
If you have recently lost your job or are a veteran or spouse of a veteran who has been recently released from service, you may be eligible for a variety of services through the Dislocated Worker Program, including:
- Job search assistance,
- Resume, and interviewing assistance,
- Career exploration and planning,
- Information on Unemployment Insurance, and
- Financial assistance to cover the costs of classroom or on-the-job training.
You will be assigned a career planner who will help you develop a plan to get you back to work.
Services for Workers Laid Off Due to Foreign Trade
If you lost your job due to foreign competition, including work being moved outside of the United States, you may be eligible for services through the Trade Adjustment Assistance Program (TAA), including:
- Career exploration,
- Training,
- Help with living expenses,
- Wage subsidies for older workers,
- Healthcare assistance information,
- Job search assistance, and
- Relocation allowances.
A petition must be filed, and the U.S. Department of Labor will determine if you and your former company are TAA certified, making you potentially eligible for these services.
Extensive Career and Training Services
If you need individual help to find employment, improve your earning potential, or have been out of the workforce for a while, you may be eligible for a variety of services through the Adult Program, including:
- Job search and placement help,
- Career counseling, and
- Financial assistance to cover the costs of classroom or on-the-job training.
