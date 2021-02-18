The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection has announced that Wisconsin Sen. Tammy Baldwin was appointed Chair of the federal Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on Agriculture, Rural Development, Food and Drug Administration, and Related Agencies. The Senate Committee on Appropriations is responsible for writing the legislation that allocates federal funding to numerous government agencies, departments, and organizations each year.
“I applaud Senator Baldwin’s appointment to the Appropriations Subcommittee on Agriculture,” said Secretary-designee of the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection Randy Romanski. “Sen. Baldwin has been a champion for Wisconsin agriculture for many years. She is an excellent choice to lead this important subcommittee. As Congress makes decisions on COVID-19 relief, the 2022 Farm Bill, and many other federal funding programs, I know Sen. Baldwin will continue to be a leading voice in support of Wisconsin’s producers, processors, and agri-business.”
