The story of senior Adam Szepieniec has been an inspiration to many in the DeForest community and now the entire state of Wisconsin knows the challenges he has overcome.
Szepieniec, who overcame a cancer diagnoses at the age of 11, was recently awarded the 2020 Spirit of Sport Award by the WIAA. He was also a nominee for the National Federation of State High School Associations’ award.
“It is awesome to win this award,” Szepieniec said. “It is pretty special since I’m the only one in Wisconsin to win it. It means a lot to me because it validates everything I had to do to get to this point. It is pretty cool.”
The individual or group nominated for the award exemplifies the ideals and spirit of sport that represent the core mission of education-based athletics and is sponsored by the Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin.
Szepieniec was nominated for the award by DeForest Athletic Director Mike McHugh.
“I’m very thankful for Mr. McHugh nominating me,” Szepieniec said. “I was really surprised when he told me I won.”
Szepieniec was diagnosed with a rare form of leukemia after feeling ill following a basketball game. The 11-year-old began treatments immediately after four months of chemotherapy and 10 days in the hospital, he endured two weeks of full-body radiation treatments. Then in 2014, he received a bone marrow transplant and missed an entire semester of his seventh-grade year with a weakened immune system.
“The whole time I was sick, I just tried to keep my hopes up and look at the light at the end of the tunnel,” Szepieniec said.
Szepieniec reached the light at the end of the tunnel and has been cancer free since 2015.
“I started to feel back to normal after regaining the things I lost, like football,” Szepieniec said. “I just took every challenge as it came and tried to better myself each day. I was able to get back to what I used to be and even more.”
Support from his teammates, classmates and community helped him get through the tough time.
“There were a lot of people there for me and helped me make everything as least painful as possible,” Szepieniec said. “I appreciate everything the community did for me.”
Sports has always been a big part of Szepieniec’s life, it was a driving force during his treatment.
“Sports has always been there to take my mind off of things,” Szepieniec said. “I would think about playing sports again and it helped me forget about the pain. It was always my goal to get back to playing sports. That goal to get back to do what I loved really drove me to get better.”
Football is the sport Szepieniec gravitated to. He started playing in the fourth grade.
Szepieniec had a fairytale ending to his high school playing days this past fall, as he helped the Norskies claim a WIAA Division 3 state title.
“Ever since the fourth grade, it has been our big dream to win state,” Szepieniec said. “We always talked about it and then it came true. It was a special moment.”
In DeForest’s thrilling 8-7 victory over Menasha in the state title game, Szepieniec had eight tackles and recorded an interception on the final play of the game.
“I joked all season when it was going to be my turn to get an interception and it happened on the final play of my last game as a senior,” Szepieniec said. “It was a special moment.
Szepieniec finished his senior season with 43 tackles and earned second-team All-Badger North Conference.
Szepieniec is also a three-time letter winner in track. He may not get a chance to compete in his senior season due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which has halted all sports.
“My experience with cancer has helped me stay positive in situations like this,” Szepieniec said. “I’m working out at home like there might still be a season, but if not, I’m getting in better shape.”
Szepieniec, who has a 3.6 grade point average, plans to attend Madison College after graduation. He then wants to transfer to UW-Milwaukee to pursue a degree in engineering.
Szepieniec is thankful for all of the help he received on his journey to this point.
“Through this whole experience, my parents and family have been the best,” Szepieniec said. “They kept me positive. The entire football team has always been there for me and helped me get through. All my coaches have played a big role and made it a special experience.”
Noah Lambrecht, a former student-athlete at McCool Junction High School in Nebraska, was selected the 2020 national recipient. He was born with a life-threatening heart defect and endured three open-heart surgeries in the first seven weeks of his life. He was then orphaned and left at a Chicago hospital before being adopted by his parents. He required a fourth open-heart surgery and a pacemaker was implanted at the age of eight.
The National High School Spirit of Sport Award was started in 2008 by the NFHS to recognize those individuals who exemplify the ideals and spirit of sport that represent the core mission of education-based athletics. Including this year, 13 individuals and three teams have been chosen as national award recipients.
Nominations for this award were generated through NFHS member state associations and reviewed by the NFHS National High School Spirit of Sport Award Selection Committee composed of state association staff members. While the national winner is typically recognized at the NFHS Summer Meeting, the section and state winners are recognized within their respective states and will receive awards before the end of the current school year.
In addition to Szepieniec, finalists for Wisconsin’s nomination for the Spirit of Sport Award included Lizzie Kovacevich of Hartford Union High School and Joe Taloff of Muskego High School.
