Thanks to a talented group of players, the DeForest girls soccer team was in the hunt for a Badger North Conference title until the final week of the season.
The Norskies finished 5-2 in the Badger North to place third behind only Sauk Prairie (7-0) and Waunakee (6-1). Mount Horeb (4-3), Reedsburg (3-4), Beaver Dam (2-5), Baraboo (1-6) and Portage/Poynette (0-7) rounded out the standings.
For their effort, DeForest had five players earn all-conference honors.
The Norskies had senior forward/midfielder/defender Jessica Camarato and junior midfielder Maya Pickhardt earn first-team All-Badger North. It was the first all-conference recognition for both players.
Waunakee led the way with four players on the first team, including juniors Lexis Savola and Ava Bryan, senior Kate Harlow and sophomore Emily Whyte. Savola and Bryan were both unanimous picks.
Sauk Prairie was represented on the first team by junior Katelyn Fishnick, sophomore Addy Hermsdor and junior Faith Holler. Fishnick and Hermsdor were unanimous selections.
Mount Horeb’s duo of senior Kate Geisler and freshman Anya McKay rounded out the first team.
The Norskies were represented on the second team by freshman forward Rylan Oberg and sophomore goalie Meta Fischer.
Filling out the second team is Baraboo’s Abby Bielicki (Jr.) and Caitlyn Frank (Fr.), Beaver Dam’s Kailey Walters (Sr.), Mount Horeb’s Rown Severson (Fr.), Reedsburg’s Cassidy Klitzke (Jr.), Sauk Prairie’s Naomi Breunig (Sr.) and Waunakee’s Lauren Meudt (Jr.), Jordan Jarvi (Jr.) and Lauren Clark (Jr.).
Freshman defender Karina Kuzdas was the final Norski recognized. She was named honorable mention all-conference.
Rounding out the honorable mention list is Baraboo’s Hallie Kepple (Fr.), Beaver Dam’s Shelby Gundert (Jr.) and Leila Ashley (Jr.), Mount Horeb’s Wally Wallace (Jr.) and Maddy Nelson (Sr.), Portage/Poynette’s Abigail Shaver (Sr.), Reedsburg’s Isabella Nobbe (Fr.) and Sauk Prairie’s Alexi Klemm (So.), McKayla Paukner (Fr.) and Erelyn Apel (Fr.).