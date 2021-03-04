University of Minnesota-Twin Cities
Fall Semester Dean’s List
Margaret Funk, Senior, Hannah Mcmahon, Junior, Siera Petet, Senior, Taryn Shucha, Freshman
University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire
Fall Semester Graduates
Makala Marquis, Education and Human Sciences, Bachelor of Social Work, Social Work, Sydney Reitz, Business of Business Administration, Accounting
University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point
Fall Semester Graduates
Jared Coffren, Bachelor of Science, Sociology, Summa Cum Laude
