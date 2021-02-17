The DeForest boys basketball team is heading into the WIAA postseason with a lot of momentum after closing out the regular season last week with four victories.
The busy week started with a 59-50 victory over host Lodi on Feb. 8.
The following night, the Norskies captured a 74-64 win over host New Berlin Eisenhower.
DeForest traveled to the Just A Game Fieldhouse in Wisconsin Dells on Feb. 11 and garnered a 51-49 victory over Stoughton.
The Norskies closed out the regular season last Saturday by downing host Oshkosh North 77-68.
DeForest finished the regular season with a 12-5 record.
The second-seeded Norskies will take on either third-seeded Sun Prairie or sixth-seeded Oregon in a regional final in Baraboo at 8 p.m. on Friday. The regional final will be held the following day.
DeForest 59 Lodi 50
The Norskies snapped a two-game losing streak with the win over the Blue Devils.
DeForest had a slow start to the game, and trailed 29-27 at halftime.
The Norskies picked up the pace in the second half, especially on the defensive end. They closed the game with a 32-21 outburst.
Nolan Hawk led DeForest with 14 points, while Max Weisbrod finished with 13.
Brady Ring paced Lodi with 16 points, while teammate Trey Traeder added 13.
DeForest 74 Eisenhower 64
A big first half was the difference for the Norskies.
DeForest set the tone early and led 43-29 at halftime.
New Berlin Eisenhower tried to rally in the second half, but were only able to take four points off the final margin. Eisenhower outscored DeForest 35-31 in the second half.
The Norskies had a very balanced scoring attack. Weisbrod led four players in double figures with 15 points, while Hawk contributed 14.
Deven Magli and Tim Fredrickson came through with 13 and 12 points, respectively, for DeForest, while Josh Jansen and Brody Hartig both finished with eight.
Sam Ludwig led New Berlin with 23 points.
DeForest 51 Stoughton 49
DeForest had to rally for the thrilling win over the Vikings.
Stoughton had the momentum in the first half and led 36-25 at halftime.
The Norskies turned up the defensive pressure in the second half and limited Stoughton to 13 points.
DeForest closed the game with a 26-13 run.
Janson poured in a team-high 16 points, while Hawk and Weisbord added 14 and 11, respectively.
Cael McGee garnered 17 points for the Vikings.
DeForest 77 Oshkosh North 68
It took two overtimes to decide the outcome of the regular-season finale.
Oshkosh North held a slim 33-32 lead at halftime.
DeForest forced the game into overtime after outscoring Oshkosh 28-27 in the second half.
Both teams scored five points in the first overtime.
The Norskies put together a tremendous effort in the second overtime. They ended the game with a 12-3 surge.
Weisbrod had a team-best 19 points, while Hawk chipped in 18. Hartig (11) and Magli (10) also scored in double figures.
Oshkosh North got a game-high 25 points from Jalen Keago.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.