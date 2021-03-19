Despite facing remarkable challenges from the start, the DeForest boys basketball team turned in a season to remember.
“The season was easily a 10 out of 10,” Norski coach Craig Weisbrod said. “We went from not knowing if we were going to be able to play to playing 22 games and getting to the state tournament.”
Because of restrictions due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Norskies were unable to start their season until January. They had to play all of their games outside of Dane County and had limited practices.
“I really feel the key to our success was how resilient the guys were throughout the season,” Weisbrod said. “They rolled with abnormal practices, cold bus rides, all away games and never complained. They didn’t get to have their friends or family come to watch them live. I am very proud of how they kept competing and their willingness to be flexible. They were able to be a part of an amazing team and experience a memorable season. As an added bonus, they all had a lot of fun. The bus rides, while cold, became a time of celebration. There were a lot of great times spent together.”
The Norskies concluded the season with a 16-6 record and their first-ever appearance in the WIAA Division 1 state tournament. Their only other trip to state in 2012 came in Division 2.
DeForest had a slow start to the season. The Norskies were 2-2 in their first four games.
The Norskies then put together a five-game win streak with wins over Edgerton (71-64), Janesville Parker (69-65), Janesville Craig (76-67), Edgewood (57-55) and Monona Grove (74-59).
After a bit of a stumble where they lost three of four games, DeForest closed out the regular season with four straight victories. They were able to record wins against Lodi (59-50), New Berlin Eisenhower (74-64), Stoughton (51-49) and Oshkosh North (77-68).
The Norskies started their postseason run with a 66-51 win over Sun Prairie and then captured a regional title with a 7-54 triumph over Verona.
DeForest scored a thrilling 69-67 last-second victory over Janesville Parker in the sectional semifinal.
The Norskies punched their ticket to the state tournament after downing Arrowhead 77-69 in the sectional championship game.
“Our playoff run was the biggest highlight of the season,” Weisbord said. “Beating three Big 8 teams along with Hartland Arrowhead was big. We played exceptionally well in regionals after a great week of normal practice. Then we came back the next week and played amazing to win sectionals. It was a true team effort and we had a blast.”
In the state semifinals at Menominee Nation Arena in Oshkosh, DeForest fell 63-42 to Kimberly.
Junior Max Weisbrod led the Norskies with 18.3 points per game this season. He also led the team with 151 assists and 29 steals, to go along with 122 rebounds.
Nolan Hawk was second on the team with 12.6 points per game, while Deven Magli averaged 9.3. Hawk paced the Norskies with 150 rebounds, while Magli chipped in 109.
The Norskies were led by a solid senior class that included Trace Grundahl, Justin Hausser, Keagon Kaufmann and Oliver Vandehey.
“They were all strong basketball players, fabulous leaders and great guys,” Weisbord said. “They all have represented our program well. They have been great role models for the community and they all will be missed.”
The future looks bright for the Norskies, who will likely return to Division 2 next season. They will return their top five scorers, including Weisbrod, Hawk, Magli, Josh Jansen and Brody Hartig, from this season.
“We have a lot coming back,” Weisbrod said. “We will enjoy watching all of our guys have success in other sports and a return to somewhat normalcy. Our returners will need to spend time improving their skills, speed and strength in the offseason. Guys will have to step into new roles and replace our graduated senior leaders. I can’t wait until next year.”
