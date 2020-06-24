Due to construction at DeForest High School, the DeForest Deacons baseball team will have to play all of its Home Talent League games on the road this summer.
The start of the 2020 season has been delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The first league games are set for July 4.
The Deacons were scheduled to play in Marshall to open the season on July 4, but Marshall will not have a team this season.
DeForest will now open the season in Montello on July 5. The schedule also includes 1 p.m. games against Poynette (July 12), Rio (July 19), Monona (July 26), Sun Prairie (Aug. 1), Portage (Aug. 2), Columbus (Aug. 9) and Cottage Grove (Aug. 16). The Deacons will be on the road for every game. The game with Sun Prairie will be held in Marshall.
The Deacons are looking to get back to the Home Talent Eastern Section playoffs, which are set to start Aug. 23.
