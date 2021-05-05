With a very young and experienced roster this season, the DeForest prep softball team is going to have some growing pains this spring.
The Norskies were very busy in the opening week of the season, but wins were hard to come by. They had just one win in five games.
DeForest opened the season on April 27 with a 5-1 loss to host Beaver Dam at the new DeForest Athletic Complex.
The Norskies’ only win of the week came on April 29, when they knocked off visiting Reedsburg 11-6.
DeForest hosted 2018, 2019 WIAA Division 3 state champion Poynette last Friday. The Pumas downed the Norskies 10-4.
The Norskies hosted Monona Grove and Verona last Friday. They lost 18-12 to Monona Grove and 2-0 to Verona.
DeForest will host Sauk Prairie this Friday and Mount Horeb on May 11. Both games will start at 5 p.m.
Beaver Dam 5 DeForest 1
DeForest managed just three hits in the loss to Beaver Dam. The Norskies also hurt themselves with four errors.
Both teams scored a run in the first inning. Kylee Jansen had a run-scoring single for DeForest.
The Golden Beavers took the lead for good with three runs in the top of the third inning. They tacked on an insurance run in the sixth.
Jansen and Trysten Schroeder both pitched for DeForest. Jansen pitched five innings and had seven strikeouts.
DeForest 11 Reedsburg 6
A six-run opening inning propelled DeForest to the win over Reedsburg.
After Reedsburg scored two runs in the first inning, Kendall Rauls highlighted the bottom half of the frame with a run-scoring single. Jillian Starin, Allie Parmenter and Halle Melter each scored on passed balls, while Jordan Marty came home on an wild pitch. DeForest’s first run scored on an error.
DeForest scored two runs in the second and fourth frames. In the second, Schroeder had an RBI triple and stole home, while in the fourth, Marty scored on a passed ball and Gracie Hamele added a run-scoring double.
Schroeder added a run-scoring double in the sixth.
Marty and Schroeder both pitched for DeForest. Schroeder had a team-high four strikeouts.
Poynette 10 DeForest 4
Poynette jumped out to a 7-1 and DeForest was never able to recover.
Schroeder had a run-scoring single in the first inning to opening the scoring for the Norskies.
DeForest’s final three runs came in the bottom of the third. The first run scored on an error, while Hamele drove in the second run with a double.
Jansen led DeForest with three hits. She also pitched four innings and had four strikeouts.
Marty pitched two innings and recorded two strikeouts.
Monona Grove 18 DeForest 12
DeForest had its best offensive game against Monona Grove, but it was not enough. They finished with 12 runs on 11 hits.
Monona Grove opened with five runs in the first inning. After scoring three in the top of the second, the Silver Eagles extended the lead to 13-0 with a five-run outburst in the top of the third.
The Norskies got back in the game in a hurry with an 11-run explosion in the bottom of the third. Hamele highlighted the inning with a two-run single. Megan Elvekrog had an RBI single, while Marty added a run-scoring double. Morgan Reierson, Melter, Hamele and Jaelyn Derlein each drew bases-loaded walks. Jansen plated a run with a ground ball, while Derlein scored on a passed ball.
Monona Grove went up 18-11 after plating four runs in the top of the sixth.
Jansen scored on an error for the final Norski run in the seventh.
Marty had a team-high four hits.
Schroeder and Marty both pitched for DeForest. Marty registered three strikeouts.
Verona 2 DeForest 0
The Norskies had just three hits in the shutout loss.
Verona scored solo runs in the fifth and sixth frames.
Jansen had two of the Norskies’ three hits.
Marty and Jansen handled the pitching duties. Jansen led the duo with five strikeouts.
