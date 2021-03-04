Virtual Hike of Devil’s Lake State Park — VIA ZOOM
Wednesday, March 10, 9:30 AM
Join the Stoughton Area Senior Center and UW-Madison Geology Museum on a virtual hike at Devil’s Lake State Park! Enjoy the beautiful bluffs and forest while learning about the interesting geological and historical story Devil’s Lake has to tell. Free event. Register by Tuesday, March 9, at Noon to receive the Zoom login link at: bit.ly/devilslakehike
Pie Day and Puzzle Exchange
Friday March 12, 11:00-11:30 am
Join us for this fun and tasty drive thru event! Stop at the Center between 11-11:30 am on Friday March 12. Pick a puzzle and/or leave a puzzle. Plus, take home a piece of pie for Pi-day! We would LOVE to see you.
From the Case Management Team:
New Open Enrollment for Market Place Health Care Announced
Wisconsinites who missed either the original enrollment deadline or their first payment for their enrolled plan, now have another opportunity to sign up. HealthCare.gov will be re-opening for Americans to enroll in health insurance beginning February 15, 2021 through May15, 2021.Most people on a HealthCare.gov plan qualify for financial help that lowers their monthly payment. Visit WisCovered.com to find free, expert help. These experts can help you understand your coverage, simplify the enrollment process, and help you select a plan that fits your family and your budget. You can also call the Center for guidance.
Dragonwood Readers Book Club
Friday, March 12 at 9:30 a.m. via Zoom and Library Community Room
The House of Kennedy by James Patterson
The Kennedys have always been a family of charismatic adventurers, raised to take risks and excel, living by the dual family mottos: “To whom much is given, much is expected” and “Win at all costs.” And they do—but at a price.
Across decades and generations, the Kennedys have occupied a unique place in the American imagination: charmed, cursed, at once familiar and unknowable. The House of Kennedy is a revealing, fascinating account of America’s most storied family, as told by America’s most trusted storyteller. Join library facilitator Jane Henze to talk about the tragedies and triumphs of the Kennedy family.
Copies are available in large print, audio, and regular print at the DeForest Area Public Library. Call 846-5482 to arrange curbside pick-up, or stop in and get a copy. Please note: Current book club members will receive an invitation link to meet via Zoom. If you are not a member and would like to participate, email discussion leader Jane Henze, jhenze@deforestlibrary.org to receive the invitation.
