A 50-year-old man died on Thursday following a farm accident lat that morning.
The Dane County Sheriff's Office responded to a call for an ambulance to 7771 U.S. Highway 51 in the Village of Windsor where, according to a statement released by the sheriff's office, a 50-year-old man had been working on a grain bin auger when it fell, striking him in the abdomen.
The man was transported by DeForest-Windsor EMS to the University of Wisconsin Hospital in Madison where he was later pronounced dead.
The incident remains under investigation by the Dane County Sheriff's Office and Dane County Medical Examiner's Office.
