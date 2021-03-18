It’s now been a year since the United States declared the coronavirus COVID-19 a pandemic and most Americans were deeply affected by this tragic turn of events. Nearly all of us found ourselves cutting off from the world outside our homes.
People were either laid off from their jobs or allowed to work from home. Schools were shut down and students went to school virtually. Folks stayed in their homes and wore a mask when they wandered out. There were very few vacations this past year and airlines cancelled many regular flights as there were far fewer passengers. The future looked bleak where we would be required to remain in our own spaces with our own families in fear of contacting a very serious disease with often fatal outcomes.
Then the COVID vaccine was discovered! Within a month three different pharmaceutical companies were shipping millions of doses all around the country. First ones to receive the vaccine were the health care workers, then came the elderly who were most likely to die if they were stricken by the virus. Next were teachers so schools could be reopened and then workers in grocery stores who faced the public every day and were exposed to the virus. By this summer the vaccine will be available to every American and we can once again return to a more normal lifestyle.
On today’s morning news show I saw hundreds of elderly folks lined up for their shots and looking forward to seeing their children and grandchildren who they have not seen face to face in nearly a year or more. And then the news shifted to scenes of packed Florida beaches and bars where young folks are celebrating spring break without masks and certainly not observing social distancing. Some states are jumping the gun and opening the doors to everything without any common sense health regulations in place.
I’m anxious to move on from the mask mandate and other rules, but I still see that health regulations are needed until more people are vaccinated. It is going to take a few months until we reach the ‘herd immunity’ for this virus, so just keep moving forward with the vaccines, wash your hands often, wear masks in public, maintain social distancing and eventually COVID-19 will be a thing of the past.
GIRLS RULE! That seems to be the motto of the DeForest Future Farmers of America Chapter. The local chapter put together an 8-page newspaper announcing National FFA Week, February 22-25. On the front page of this special section was a picture of the 2020-21 DeForest Chapter Officers, and they are all young women. Wow, things have changed in the FFA. When I was at DeForest High School back in the 1950s the FFA was made up of all boys. I asked my sons, who went to DeForest in the ‘70s, if there were girls in the FFA when they were in high school. They said there were a few female members but the group was mostly made up of boys and they didn’t think any of the officers were female.
The DeForest Chapter received a National FFA 3-star rating, the highest honor a chapter can receive. Only 135 chapters across the country and six chapters in Wisconsin received this high rating.
The monthly meetings were held virtually this past year, averaging 45 participants at each meeting.
A new greenhouse was built these past few months and the Ag Department looks forward to moving into the new facility this spring.
2020-21 FFA Officers are: Syndni Mell, President; Jamison Meier, Vice President of Strengthening Ag; Riley Herrick, Vice President of Building Communities; Marissa McPherson, Sentinel; Natalie Hensen, Treasurer; Sydney Hensen, Vice President; Katelyn Meinholz, Secretary; Dani Brandenburg, Reporter; and
Serena Wendt, Parlementerian.
DeForest FFA Advisors are Gwen Boettcher, Zeth Engel and Abbey Ryan.
The group is planning their Annual Plant Sale in the new greenhouse on May 5-9.
