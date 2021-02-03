With wins over Madison Edgewood and Monona Grove last week, the DeForest boys basketall team ran its win streak to five games. But, the streak came to an end with a loss to Lake Mills last Saturday.
On Jan. 28, the Norskies traveled to Camp Gray to face Edgewood. DeForest came away with a thrilling 57-55 victory.
“It was an exciting and well-played game,” DeForest coach Craig Weisbrod said. “We played really well in the first half, but Edgewood came back and scrapped and made a game of it. We have to be able to put two halves together and finish them off. I’m happy for our guys to finish the game.”
Last Friday, DeForest hosted Monona Grove at Just A Game Fieldhouse in Wisconsin Dells. The Norskies rolled to a convincing 74-59 win.
“We did a great job rebounding and in transition,” Weisbrod said. “Guys were flying up and down the court. We jumped on them right away. Our transition and offensive rebounding (18-9) were very good. Monona Grove is a physical and talented team and we came out and handled them.”
The Norskies’ win streak came to an end with a 71-65 loss to host Lake Mils last Saturday.
DeForest stands at 7-3 overall.
“We had some tired legs and ran into a very good Lake Mills team,” Weisbrod said. “They are a really well coached talented team. They definitely took us out of some things we have had a lot of success with. It was the first time all year we were beaten up on the offensive boards (14-4). That is usually what we do to teams. We turned it over five more times than average. All little things that could have resulted in a W for the Norskies.”
The Norskies will return to Just a Game Fieldhouse this Friday. They will face Waunakee at 5:45 p.m.
DeForest will travel to Milton for a 2 p.m. contest on Saturday before taking a trip to Lodi for a 7:30 p.m. battle on Feb. 8.
DeForest 57 Edgewood 55
Max Weisbrod hit a left-handed runner at the buzzer to lift the Norskies to a win over Edgewood.
“It was an awesome shot by Max for the win,” Weisbord said about his son.
The Norskies held a comfortable 36-21 lead at halftime, but they were unable to hold on to it.
The Crusaders worked their way back in the game and tied the score at 55 before the winning shot. Edgewood outscored DeForest 34-21 in the second half.
The Norskies held a 15-4 advantage in transition points and outscored the Crusaders 44-28 in the paint.
Weisbrod finished the game with a team-high 16 points, while teammate Deven Magli contributed 10. Weisbrod led the team with 11 assists, while Nolan Hawk had a team-high eight rebounds.
Ben Newton had 15 points for Edgewood, while Michael Regnier added 11.
DeForest 74 Monona Grove 59
The Norskies used a big first half to sprint past the Silver Eagles.
DeForest had all the momentum and a 43-26 lead at halftime.
Monona Grove played better in the second half, but were only able to outscore the Norskies 33-31.
Nolan Hawk had one of his best games of the season for the Norskies. He led the team with 22 points and 15 rebounds.
Magli poured in 21 points, while Weisbrod added 11. Weisbrod also had six rebounds and six assists.
Lance Nelson paced Monona Grove with 18 points, while Connor Bracken added 10.
Lake Mills 71 DeForest 65
Lake Mills rallied in the second half to slip past the Norskies.
The Norskies were right with Lake Mills in the first half and led 35-34 at halftime.
The L-Cats erased the deficit with a 37-30 surge in the second half.
Weisbrod hit four three-pointers on his way to a game-high 23 points, while Hawk contributed 19.
Lake Mills had Drew Stoddard (20), Adam Moen (19), Charlie Bender (16) and Jaxson Retrum (14) score in double figures.
