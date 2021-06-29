It was not a typical season on the gridiron for the DeForest prep football team this spring, but the results looked similar to most Norski seasons.
After having the 2020 fall season canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Norskies played an abbreviated season this spring. The 2019 WIAA Division 3 state champs finished with a 6-1 record.
For their efforts this spring, the Norskies had a number of players recognized by both the Wisconsin Football Coaches Association and the Associated Press.
DeForest had seven players earn WFCA All-Region, including junior defensive lineman Evan Oberg, senior inside linebacker/fullback Mason Kirchberg, senior defensive back Trace Grundahl, junior defensive back Deven Magli, senior offensive lineman Braydon Harmon, senior running back Gabe Finley and junior wide receiver Max Weisbrod.
Finley led DeForest’s rushing attack with 892 yards and 10 touchdowns on 133 carries.
Weisbrod was the Norskies’ top receiver with 16 catches for 329 yards and three touchdowns.
Harmon led an offensive line that helped DeForest average 190.7 passing yards and 174.3 rushing yards per game.
Grundahl led DeForest’s defense with three interceptions and was second with 34 tackles.
Kirchberg had 34 tackles and six tackles for loss, while Magli recorded 24 tackles, one tackle for loss and two interceptions. Oberg finished with 15 tackles and three tackles for loss.
Magli was then named first-team all-state by the WFCA, while Harmon earned honorable mention all-state.
The WFCA Large School Offensive Player of the Year award went to Fond du Lac quarterback Kyle Walljasper. Muskego defensive back Hunter Wohler was named the Defensive Player of the Year.
Associated Press
The Norskies had three players earn all-state honors by the Associated Press.
Magli and junior punter Tyler Ebel were both named to the first team, while Finley earned honorable mention.
Ebel averaged 36.3 yards per punt this season.
Fond du Lac senior running back Braelon Allen, a UW-Madison recruit, was named the Player of the Year by the Associated Press, while the Cardinals’ Steven Jorgensen as tabbed the Coach of the Year.
All-Star Game
The WFCA also announced the rosters for this year’s All-Star game at Titan Stadium on the UW-Oshkosh Campus.
Grundahl and Harmon will both play on the South Large School team at 6 p.m. on July 17.
Norski offensive coordinator Matt Kimmes will be an assist coach for the South Large School team.
Kenosha Indian Trail’s Jim Kenesie will serve as the head coach for the South squad, while the list of assistants include James Crowley (New Berlin Eisenhower), Sean Crowley (New Berlin Eisenhower), Rob Van Dyke (Kenosha Indian Trail), Brad Arnett (Arrowhead), Jim Norris (Grafton) and Jeremy Thornton (Madison East).