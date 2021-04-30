After leading the DeForest boys basketball team to just its second trip to the state tournament ever, junior Max Weisbrod was recently named third-team all-state by the Associated Press.
Weisbrod averaged 18.2 points, 5.7 rebounds and 8.0 assists this winter.
With Weisbord leading the charge, the Norskies finished the season with an overall record of 16-6.
DeForest defeated Sun Prairie, Verona, Janesville Parker and Arrowhead to earn a trip to the WIAA Division 1 state tournament at the Menomonee Nation Arena in Oshkosh.
The Norskies fell 63-42 to Kimberly in the state semifinals.
Weisbrod was joined on the third team by Monroe’s Cade Meyer, Glendale Nicolet’s Kobe Johnson, Chippewa Falls’ Joe Reuter and Whitefish Bay’s Jayden Jackson.
The first team was comprised of Racine St. Catherine’s Tyrese Hunter, Brookfield Central’s David Joplin, Delafield St. John’s Brandin Podziemski, Racine St. Catherine’s Kamari McGee and Oshkosh Lourdes’ Preston Ruedinger, while Brookfield East’s Hayden Doyle, Waukesha West’s Cam Palesse, Kimberly’s Jackson Paveletzke, Menomonee Falls’ Seth Trimble and Milwaukee Academy of Science’s Donald McHenry were on the second team.
Podziemski was named the AP Player of the Year, while Racine St. Catherine’s Nick Bennett was the Coach of the Year.
