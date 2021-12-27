The Wisconsin FFA Alumni Association chartered as a state association of the National FFA Organization in 1972, so it is only fitting to celebrate the 50th anniversary at the annual convention and business meeting which is being held on February 4 -5 t the Central Wisconsin convention and Expo Center in Rothschild, Wisconsin. Registration is still open for the annual business meeting and convention festivities, but it will close January 4. To register you may go to https://wisconsinaged.org/alumni/convention/register/.
There are many activities and opportunities that are available to those attending the event this year. There will be a display of historical perspective to view throughout the weekend and we are still looking for any artifacts that people may have from conventions of the past. Local Alumni chapters are also being encouraged to bring a tri-fold display highlighting their local chapter events and programs.
There are optional tours available on Friday afternoon, followed by an Italian buffet, silent auction and evening of music and fun, featuring the band High Mileage from the Viroqua area. Saturday will begin with our opening session followed by section and large group meetings and lunch. The business meeting will happen after lunch where we will be electing the state association 2022-23 Vice President and reviewing our bylaws. There are numerous workshops planned for the afternoon and each attendee will have the chance to choose two. The Wisconsin FFA Officer team will be providing assistance as needed throughout the weekend and will be sharing an inspirational reflections program right before the evening banquet.
Chapters and individuals will be recognized at the banquet and the highlight of the banquet will happen at 7 p.m. as the winners for the state cash raffle are drawn. Tickets are currently available from any state FFA Alumni council members of Wisconsin FFA Foundation board members and the grand prize is $10,000.
The convention festivities will end with the annual live auction on Saturday night. Donations are still being accepted for auction items..