The DeForest girls and boys track teams will head into this week’s Badger North Conference Meet with a lot of momentum after two outstanding efforts last week.
On June 1, the Norskies pulled off a sweep at a Badger North Conference triangular in Baraboo. The DeForest boys had 88.5 points to finish well ahead of Baraboo (56.5) and Sauk Prairie (41), while the Norskies girls’ registered 85 points to down the Thunderbirds (59) and Eagles (36).
DeForest pulled off another sweep at the Norski Invite last Friday.
The DeForest girls claimed the invite crown with 169 points, while Stoughton (143.5) and Janesville Craig (80) were second and third, respectively.
The Norski boys garnered 141.5 points to finish well ahead of second-place Stoughton (120) and third-place Fort Atkinson (115) at the seven-team invite.
Baraboo Triangular
The Norskies combined for 21 wins in the triangular. The DeForest girls garnered 12 wins, while the boys added nine.
As she has all season, sophomore Anna Szepieniec led the way for the DeForest girls. She picked up wins in the 100 hurdles (15.34 seconds), 300 hurdles (:48.73) and triple jump (37-feet, 3.75-inches).
The Norskies’ Jocelyn Pickhardt sprinted to a win in the 200 (:27.47), while Jada Kelliher won the 400 (1:07.67).
DeForest got a victory from Logan Peters in the 800 (2:30.61), while Carleen Snow topped the field in the pole vault (9-6).
Morgan Hahn and Miranda Manghera helped the Norskies dominate the throwing events. Hahn came in first in the shot put (31-10.5), while Manghera claimed the discus (113-2). Hahn came in second in the discus (96-2).
Lydia Bauer (second, 800, 2:32.10), Stacy Kipkoskei (second, 100 hurdles, :17.88; second, 300 hurdles, :50.60), Alexys Scheuerell (second, high jump, 4-10; second, pole vault, 9-6) and Paige Scheuerell (third, pole vault, 7-6) also had top-three individual finishes,
The DeForest girls earned three more wins in relay events.
Paige Scheuerell, Alexys Scheuerell, Pickhardt and Szepieniec won the 400 relay (:51.72), Ashley Durnen, Alexys Scheurell, Esther Ekezie and Kipkoskei were victorious in the 800 relay (1:53.84) and Peters, Snow, Grace Roth and Pickhardt came out on top in the 1,600 relay (4:23.45).
Oliver Vandehey was the only multiple-event winner for the DeForest boys. He collected top honors in the 400 (:52.88) and triple jump (40-10.25).
The Norskies Ayden Kelliher crossed the finish line first in the 100 (:11.80), while Caleb Ekezie won the 200 (:23.63).
DeForest also did well in the distance events, as Elijah Bauer won the 800 (2:09.24) and Matthew VanderMeer claimed the 3,200 (10:55.72).
Ferris Wolf had the final individual win in the 300 hurdles (:43.76), to go along with a second-place finish in the 110 hurdles (:17.06).
Bryce Jacobsen (second, 100, :11.90), Dylan King (third, 400, :56.99; second, 3,200, 11:12.20), Jackson Grabowski (second, 1,600, 4:36.87), Isaiah Bauer (third, 1,600, 4:39.33), Rogitha Luecke (third, 110 hurdles, :17.58; second, 300 hurdles, :44.46), Cameron Bendixen (third, shot put, 41-2.5), Alex Winters (second, discus, 124-1), Avrey Pierick (second, pole vault, 9-6) and Trace Grundahl (third, long jump, 18-11.75; second, triple jump, 39-2) added top-three finishes.
DeForest’s foursome of Bryan Sels, Grundahl, Samuel Piontek and Kelliher earned a win in the 400 relay (:45.27), while Elijah Bauer, Korbin Eisler, Grabowski and Caleb Ekezie bested the competition in the 1,600 relay (3:37.45).
Norski Invite
DeForest treated the home crowd to a great performance at the invite. The Norskies earned titles in 14 events.
Szepieniec had another big night for the Norski girls. She came away with titles in the 100 hurdles (:15.35), 300 hurdles (:47.68) and triple jump (37-11).
Hahn and Snow also picked up invite crowns. Hahn was victorious in the discus (98-1), while Snow claimed the win in the pole vault (10-6). Hahn added a fourth-place finish in the shot put (32-2).
Kipkoskei was the runner-up in the 100 hurdles (:17.71) and 300 hurdles (:50.46), while Alexys Scheuerell earned second place in the high jump (4-10) and pole vault (10-feet).
The DeForest girls also got top-five finishes from Pickhardt (second, 400, 1:04.10), Roth (third, 800, 2:43.20), Lydia Bauer (second, 1,600, 5:52.30), Erica Bodden (fourth, 1,600, 6:05.58) and Natalie Compe (third, high jump, 4-8; fifth, long jump, 15-7).
Durnen, Alexys Scheurell, Esther Ekezie and Kipkoskei took the crown in the 800 relay (1:53.20). Szepieniec, Snow, Peters and Pickhardt followed with a win in the 1,600 relay (4:23.10), while Roth, Lydia Bauer, Pickhardt and Peters claimed the 3,200 relay (10:25.87).
Caleb Ekezie and Vandehey had the only individual wins for the Norski boys. Ekezie was first in the 200 (:23.19), while Vandehey came out on top in the triple jump (42-7.5).
Sels (third, 100, :12.01), Piontek (third, 200, :24.36), Eisler (fifth, 400, :56.58), Isaiah Bauer (fourth, 800, 2:09.83), VanderMeer (third, 1,600, 5:00.15), King (fourth, 1,600, 5:00.37), Bryce Morauske (fifth, 3,200, 11:45.12), Wolf (third, 110 hurdles, :17.40; second, 300 hurdles, :43.20), Luecke (fourth, 110 hurdles, :18.08; fourth, 300 hurdles, :43.71) and Grundahl (third, triple jump, 39-10) added top-five finishes.
The DeForest boys swept the four relay events. Sels, Grundahl, Piontek and Jacobsen were first in the 400 relay (:45.02), while Piontek, Sels, Jacobsen and Vandehey teamed up to win the 800 relay (1:33.89). Vandehey, Eisler, Grabowski and Caleb Ekezie were victorious in the 1,600 relay (3:33.45), while Elijah Bauer, Isaiah Bauer, Eisler and Grabowski garnered the title in the 3,200 relay (8:31.51).