Thursday, Feb. 18
Pork Loin/Gravy
Cubed Potatoes
Squash
Wheat Roll
Sliced Apples
MO: Veggie Lasagna
Friday, Feb. 19
Chili w/ Beans
Lettuce Salad
Corn Muffin
Peaches
Yogurt
MO: No Meat Chili
SO: Chef’s Salad
Monday, Feb. 22
Cream SoupTurkey/Cheddar Sand
Lettuce/Tomato Slice
Juice
Fruited Crisp
MO: Cheese Sandwich
Tuesday, Feb. 23
Chicken Parmesan
Pasta
Green Beans
Garlic Bread
Blueberries
Cheesecake
MO: Pasta with Beans
Wednesday, Feb. 24
MyMeal MyWay
Teriyaki Chicken
Seasoned Rice
Carrots
Broccoli
Pineapple
Brownie
MO: Rice/Beans
Thursday, Feb. 25
Egg Omelet
Sausage Patty
Hash Browns
BP Biscuit
OJ
Kringle
MO: No meat Omelet/Veggie Sausage
Friday, Feb. 26
Ham
Scalloped Potatoes
Baked Beans
Wheat Bread
Strawberries
White Cake
MO: Veggie Burger
SO: Chicken Salad (no pasta)
