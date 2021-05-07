Wisconsin State Patrol

A 42-year-old Sun Prairie man is dead following an early morning crash on southbound Interstate-39, north of the Highway 151 interchange.

Authorities received a report of the crash just before 4 a.m., according to a statement released Friday morning by the Wisconsin State Patrol. When troopers arrived on the scene they found a deceased pedestrian who, according to initial investigation, appeared to have been walking on the highway for an unknown reason and was struck by a passing semi.

The driver of the semi, a 60-year-old Bristol man, stopped and has been cooperating with investigators. During scene investigation, southbound traffic was closed at Highway 51 and detoured through Highway 30.

The name of the deceased is being withheld pending family notification.

