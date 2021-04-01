We are in the last stretch before the spring election and ballots are coming in at the DeForest Village Hall.
“Currently we have 14% of registered voters that have been issued an absentee ballot, so that’s 1,011 ballots that have been issued,” said DeForest Village Clerk and Deputy Administrator LuAnn Leggett. “And that’s a high number for this election, but I think it is a carryover from November.”
The comparatively high number of absentee ballots, usually around 5% for a Spring Election, may in part be a shift from in-person votes, as Leggett said that early in-person voting, which started last week, has been a matter of voters “trickling in.”
“My gut is saying that people want to come to the polls, which is fantastic,” said Leggett. “I don’t think people understand the importance of the spring election, because it affects them personally the most, and so I would like to see a higher turnout for the Spring Election than for the General Election, because there is more of an impact, really.”
Three of the seven total seats of the DeForest Village Board are up for grabs, while two seats on the DeForest Area Board of Education are the focus of an intense contest. Many of those running for office are first-time candidates.
The DeForest Area Public Library held candidate forums for the village board and school board races last week, which were broadcast over Zoom. The events were recorded and are available to watch on the library’s Facebook page.
The election will also decide the State Superintendent for the Department of Public Instruction, and for those in the 13th State Senate District, there is a special election, which includes Democratic candidate Melissa Winkler and Republican candidate John Jagler, as well as other third-party candidates and write-in candidates, all angling for the seat vacated by Senator Scott Fitzgerald upon his election to the U.S. Congress, representing the 5th District.
The polls will be open at the DeForest Village Hall from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Election Day, April 6. To check your voter registration status, who is on your ballot, or to find your local polling place, visit MyVote.WI.gov.
