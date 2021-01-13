Despite limited practices, the DeForest boys swim team kicked off the season on Jan. 4 with a 94-74 victory over host Milton.
“It was a really nice meet to kick off our season,” DeForest coach Matt Engelhardt said. “With only one full week of practice I was very happy with how we raced. Most of the guys had been swimming on their own the past few weeks until we were allowed to resume practices. It was really just nice to have the opportunity to race.”
The Norskies opened the meet by winning the 200-yard medley relay. Caden Herrick, Zak Nowakowski, Ferris Wolf and Dylan King had a time of 1 minute, 52.65 seconds.
It was the start of a relay sweep for DeForest. The Norskies also claimed victories in the 200 freestyle relay and 400 freestyle relay.
Wolf, King, Korbin Eisler and Nowakowski clocked in at 1:42.63 in the 200 freestyle relay, while Bryce Morauske, Reid Morauske, Eisler and Herrick had a winning time of 4:17.08 in the 400 freestyle relay.
In individual events, DeForest was led by Nowakowski and Wolf. Both claimed a pair of victories.
“Zak Nowakowski and Ferris Wolf both had big nights as they both of their individual races and each swam on two winning relays,” Engelhardt said.
Nowakowski topped the field in the 200 individual medley (2:21.63) and 500 freestyle (5:39.51), while Wolf touched the wall first in the 100 butterfly (:58.41) and 100 backstroke (1:04.10).
King had the only other individual win for the Norskies. He was the top swimmer in the 100 freestyle (:55.18), to go along with a runner-up finish in the 50 freestyle (:25.94).
“Dylan King had a great finish in a really tight 100 freestyle race,” Engelhardt said. “It was his first varsity dual meet event win, and a big one for us in this meet.”
Herrick added to DeForest’s point total by placing second in the 100 backstroke (1:12.28) and third in the 200 individual medley (2:46.88), while Reid Morauske was the runner-up in the 200 freestyle (2:07.75) and third in the 50 freestyle (5:51.99).
“Reid Morauske had two really nice swims in the 200 and 500 freestyle races,” Engelhardt said. “He hit some times that were pretty surprising for this early in the season.”
The Norskies’ Phil McCloskey was second in the 100 breaststroke (1:24.27) and third in the 100 butterfly (1:18.29).
Rhett Parker had the final top-three finish for DeForest. He was third in the 100 breaststroke (1:25.68).
The Norskies will be back in the pool on Jan. 14. They will travel to Muskego for a 5 p.m. dual meet.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.