Law enforcement and health experts would like you to know while you're cleaning your home, that not all trash should be going directly into the wastebasket.
Saturday, April 24 is National Drug Take-Back Day, when those with unneeded prescription drugs are invited to drop them off at a local collection site for safe disposal. The DeForest Police Department are again offering their services for taking drugs off peoples' hands.
"Last year we had people drive right through our garage," said Police Chief James Olson, "they would come in through the north side and go out through the south side and drop off their medications."
The Drug Take Back program serves a two-fold purpose of protecting people and protecting the environment. Disposing of old prescription drugs eliminates the risk that they may be lost, misplaced or stolen and ultimately find their way to someone who may abuse them. If drugs are simply thrown away in the garbage or flushed down the drain, they ultimately end up in the ground and seeping into the ground water.
The Dane County Sheriff's Office noted this as a provable preventable issue in handling medications.
"Water reclamation facilities are not designed to remove all of them," according to a statement released by the Sheriff's Office, "and trace amounts of pharmaceuticals are showing up in rivers and lakes around the world."
Although healthcare and public safety agencies like the DeForest Police Department often have ongoing medication drop lockers, Take Back Day yields a huge amount of potentially harmful chemicals to be properly disposed.
"We have that [dropbox] program year-round," said Olson, "but with this big event people are doing spring cleaning and cleaning out their medicine chests and getting rid of some prescriptions so they don't end up in the wrong hands or the wrong place, and I'm glad we can be here to offer a public service and help dispose of them properly."
Without a detailed measure at hand, Olson estimated that he has seen between six and eight medium-sized shipping boxes filled with disposed medications at the end of such events.
The October 2020 Takeback Day collected a total of 492.7 tons of medication nationwide. Across Wisconsin, collection sites took in over 89,000 pounds of materials.
Anyone who wishes to dispose of unneeded medications can drop them off at the DeForest Police Department on April 24 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. More information on the program and drug disposal is available at takebackday.dea.gov.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.