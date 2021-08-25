The DeForest girls tennis continued its solid start to the 2021 season with strong showings at a pair of quadrangulars last week.
The Norskies went 3-0 to win the Lodi Quad on Aug. 17.
“I think the girls were able to use today to settle into their new positions and partnerships,” DeForest coach Kristin Pachal said. “All in all, a successful day. We were able to identify areas to work on and hopefully continue to improve.”
The Norskies scored a 6-1 victory over Portage, thanks to singles wins by No. 1 Joanna Wells, no. 2 Kaiya Hegarty and No. 3 Grace Galbraith.
Wells downed Izzy Krueger 6-1. 6-3, Hegarty defeated Riley Wood 6-3, 7-5 and Galbraith shut out Hannah Kallungi 6-0, 6-0.
DeForest’s No. 2 doubles team of Ashley Hegarty and Ellee Bierman bested Thea Laffin and Ruby Atkinson 6-0, 6-3, while No. 3 Carley O’Connor and Marin Catencamp blanked Lydia Gauger and Sophia Brenemen 6-0, 6-0.
The Norskies also defeated Grafton 6-1.
Wells worked her way to a 6-3, 6-3 victory over Lacy Greicer, Kaiya Hegarty thwarted Bryanna Mursch 6-1, 6-0 and Galbraith shut out Kayla Shopbach 6-0, 6-0.
Ashley Hegarty and Bierman beat Grafton’s Natalie Wimmer and Linnea Wheeler 6-1, 6-0, while O’Connor and Catencamp took care of Sunny Marchandani and Brooklyn Pitchford 6-2, 6-0.
The Norskies wrapped up the quad title with a 4-3 victory over host Lodi, thanks to singles wins by Kaiya Hegarty, Galbraith and Sophia Golliher.
Kaiya Hegarty downed Caroline Karls 6-2, 6-3, Galbraith took care of Ashlyn Lizark 6-0, 6-1 and Golliher dispatched Emma Steinberg 6-1, 6-3.
O’Conner and Catencamp had the only doubles win against the Blue Devils. They defeated Clare Morgan and Audrey Jesse 6-2, 6-2.
On Aug. 19, the Norskies hosted their own quadrangular. They battled in all three duals but went 0-3.
DeForest dropped a 4-3 heartbreaker to Oregon.
Kaiya Hegarty and Galbraith had the only singles wins. Hegarty beat Stephanie Lo 6-2, 6-2, while Galbraith took care of Elena Behdad 6-3, 6-0.
Ashley Hegarty and Bierman had the only doubles win, as they defeated Kimberly Urban and Anna Johnson 6-1, 6-3.
DeForest fell 5-2 to Sauk Prairie.
Kaiya Hegarty downed Devin O’Connor 6-4, 6-4 for the only singles win, while Ashley Hegarty and Bierman came from behind to beat Avery Leigh and Lexi Chrisler 4-6, 6-0, 1-0 (8).
The Norskies also lost 5-2 to Sheboygan North.
In singles play, Galbraith shut out Liz Jelenik 6-0, 6-0, while Golliher thwarted Dana Yedica 7-5, 6-2.
DeForest will be back in action on Aug. 30. They will play in McFarland at 4 p.m.
The Norskies will host Watertown at 4:15 p.m. on Aug. 31.