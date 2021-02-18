The Library staff welcomes patrons to visit, use the computers, and check out materials. We will close the library for 15 minutes at regularly scheduled times to sanitize high contact surfaces: 10:45 a.m., 12:45 p.m., 2:45 p.m., and 4:45 p.m.
Library hours are Sundays from 1:00 – 5:00 p.m., Monday — Thursday: 9:00 a.m. — 8:00 p.m. and Friday & Saturday: 9:00 a.m. — 5:00 p.m.
Curbside pickup will continue to be offered. The book drops are also open for returns. See the website for details at www.deforestlibrary.org
Thursday, Feb. 18
• The Workshop @ Home at 9:00 a.m. on Facebook
• Whimsical Bookworms read American Dirt at 6:30 p.m. in Community Room & Zoom
Friday, Feb. 19
• STEAMing into the Weekend at 9:00 a.m. on Facebook
• Teen Games Boredom Busters at 3:00 p.m. on Zoom
Saturday, Feb. 20
• Inga Witscher, Around the Farm Table – Baking a Scandinavian Rye Bread at 10 a.m. on Zoom
Monday, Feb. 22
• Badger Book Club reads We Are Staying at 12 noon in Community Room & Zoom
• Teen Games D & D at 3:00 p.m. on Zoom
• Coloring for Adults at 4:00 p.m. in Community Room & Zoom
Tuesday, Feb. 23
• Qigong Online – Tuesday at 9:30 a.m. on Facebook
• 4th Tuesday Forum: The Quiet History of a World War II Infantryman at 10 a.m. on Zoom
• Teens Make an Owl Charm Bracelet at 3:30 p.m. on Instagram
Wednesday, Feb. 24
• Dr. Seuss Rhyming at 9:00 a.m. on Zoom – registration required
• Short & Sweet Qi gong at 1:00 p.m. on Facebook
• Workshop Wednesday at 1:00 p.m.
• Teen Triptych Book Club at 3:30 p.m. on Instagram
Around the Farm Table: Midwinter Smorgasbord with Inga Witscher
Saturday, February 20 at 10:00 a.m. via Zoom
Meet Inga, a passionate dairy farmer, gardener, cooking enthusiast, and host of the PBS series Around the Farm Table for an entertaining and educational cooking demonstration. Learn how to make a Scandinavian inspired rye bread, and other accompaniments for a midwinter smorgasbord.
4th Tuesday Forum: The Quiet History of a World War II Infantryman
Presented by Louise Endres Moore
Tuesday, February 23 at 10 a.m. via Zoom
Like many World War II veterans, Alfred Endres didn’t talk about his experience. His family accepted his answer when asked what he did in the war — chauffeur, barber, translator. After his wife died, Alfred started sharing his actual experiences with his daughter Louise. Stories shared during visits with her dad became a deep dive into his true role as a reluctant front-line machine gunner in Europe during 1944-1945, and led to Louise publishing his story as a book called Alfred.
At this library outreach program, Louise will share some of the experiences, emotions, and character of one infantryman who never wanted a part of the war, but accepted it. He returned home, discernibly the gentle Wisconsin farmer he was when he left, to a family unaware of what he had done. And what he had survived.
