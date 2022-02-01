By the time you read this, Booky, our prognosticating Badger shall have us all know whether or not winter will entrench itself for a long, cold spell. By the time you read this we all may be smiling because winter is on its way out and we might be expecting an early spring. Speaking of an early spring, as I’m sure you all recall that not only is the Winter Reading Program underway, but that it will not end until spring (officially) arrives in the area on roundabout March 20th. That being said, and since we are just finishing up the month of January, that means you still have nearly two months in which to participate. And I would encourage you to sign up. So far we have 101 people actively participating in the reading program. That means reading and logging books, taking part in activities, writing reviews, earning badges, and taking part in competitions. Sure, the numbers look impressive. So far, 3,042 books have been rad, 590 have attended or partaken in activities, 21 reviews have been written, and 1,055 badges earned. These numbers are even more impressive when you consider it was a mere 101 individuals who achieved these. Think of how many more books could be read, reviews written, badges earned if you joined the Winter Reading Program and participated. Join today and see what numerical heights we can scale. And to help inspire you to read, below you will find some of the books which recently arrived at the library. Enjoy!
New Arrivals
Non-Fiction
“How We Eat: The Brave New World of Food and Drink” by Paco Underhill. A global expert on consumer behavior discusses the ways in which our system of producing, distributing and consuming food is broken and how it presents opportunities to do better for ourselves, our children and our planet.
“The Black Joke: The True Story of One Ship’s Battle Against the Slave Trade” by A. E. Rooks. This crucial and deeply compelling work of history, both as a reckoning with slavery and abolition and as a lesson about the power of political will, chronicles the adventures of the “Black Joke”, a British ship that liberated more enslaved people than any other in the Squadron.
“It Could Happen Here: Why America is Tipping from Hate to the Unthinkable—and How We Can Stop It” by Jonathan Greenblatt. Drawing of decades of experience in fighting hate through investigative research, education programs and legislative victories, the CEO of the Anti-Defamation League offers a bracing primer on how we can strike back against hate.
“Longshot: The Inside Story of the Race for a Covid-19 Vaccine” by David Heath. Tells the story of the scientists who created a coronavirus vaccine in record time.
“Full Out: Lessons in Life and Leadership from America’s Favorite Coach” by Monica Aldama. The star of Netflix's “Cheer” describes how the principles she uses to build a winning cheerleading squad can also apply to personal goals, corporate life and parenting and encompass commitment, integrity and helping your friends
Fiction
“Magnolia Palace” by Fiona Davis. When mod English model Veronica Weber, while at the Frick museum, chances upon a series of hidden messages, she is led on a hunt that could not only solve her financial woes but could finally reveal the truth behind a decades-old murder in the infamous Frick family.
“Disappearance of a Scribe, No. 2 (Eye of Isis)” by Dana Stabenow. After two Alexandrian fishermen discover a skeleton anchored by a cement weight, Queen Cleopatra charges Tetisheri, her new Eye of Isis, to uncover the identities of the victim and the killers in the follow-up to “Death of an Eye”.
“The Librarian Always Rings Twice, No. 3 (A First Edition Library Mystery)” by Marty Wingate. The curator of Lady Georgiana Fowling’s collection of Golden Age of Mystery writers’ first editions, Hayley Burke must protect her late benefactor’s legacy when a strange man arrives, claiming to be her grandson, which leads to murder and scandal.
“The Mitford Vanishing: A Mitford Murders Mystery” by Jessica Fellowes. In 1937, with the six Mitford sisters split across political lines, their former maid-turned-PI Louisa Cannon and her policeman husband, at the behest of Nancy Mitford, look into the disappearance of Nancy’s Communist sister Jessica in Spain.
“Show Me the Bunny, No.29 ( A Melanie Travis Mystery)” by Laurien Berenson. When Beatrice Gallagher, the well-respected benefactor of a new women’s shelter, is murdered, Melanie Travis discovers that Beatrice wasn’t the warm and generous philanthropist she appeared to be and must expose her true nature to identify a vengeful killer.
“The Maid” by Nita Prose. When she discovers the dead body of the infamous and wealthy Charles black in his suite, hotel maid Molly Gray finds her orderly life upended as she becomes the prime suspect in the case and is caught in a web of deception that she has no idea how to unravel.
“How High We Go in the Dark” by Sequoia Nagamatsu. Spanning hundreds of years, a cast of intricately linked characters struggle with the Arctic Plague, an ancient illness accidentally unleashed by researchers investigating the melting permafrost in 2030, that forces humanity to continually reinvent itself to survive.
“Quicksilver” by Dean Koontz. When the discovery of a coin worth a lot of money forces him to run for his life, Quinn Quicksilver meets his destined companions as he barrels towards a confrontation with an enemy who is as every bit as scary as the power within himself.
If you would care to reserve any of these titles, give us a call at 846-5482 and have your library card handy! The library is open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday. Can’t make it in when we’re open? Call and ask about our electronic locker system