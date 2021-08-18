There was no easing into the season for the DeForest girls golf team. The Norskies jumped right into action with a pair of invites last week.
The Norskies opened the season on Aug. 12 by placing ninth at the Watertown Invite. They finished with a team score of 417.
Hamilton Sussex easily claimed the title after shooting a 324, while Baraboo was a distant second at the 15-team invite with a 374.
DeForest was led by Taryn Endres. He round of 82 put her in fifth place overall.
The Norskies’ Ingrid Harke finished in a tie for 35th place with a 104.
Sam Mau shot a 113 for DeForest, while Kat Baumgart closed out the team score with a 118.
Marissa McPherson also golfed for the Norskies, but her 127 did not factor into the team score.
Milton’s Hannah Dunk was the invite medalist with a 73, while teammate Claire Kelbel was second with a 75.
Last Friday, DeForest competed in the Reedsburg Scramble.
Endres and Amber Meyers were the top duo for the Norskies with an 80, which put them in 10th place.
Harke and Avery Meeks teamed up to shoot a 90, while McPherson and Taryn Loomis came away with a 110.
Prescott’s tandem of Liz Rohl and Ava Salay took top honors with a 67, while Stevens Point’s Riley Pechinski and Ava Frederiksen were second with a 70.
The Norskies will be back in action on Aug. 19. They will face Waunakee at 9 a.m. at the Meadows of Sixmile Creek Golf Course.
DeForest will host Milton at Lake Windsor Golf Club at 9 a.m. this Friday.