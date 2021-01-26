With the regular season quickly coming to an end, the DeForest girls basketball team remained busy with three games last week. They hit the road for games in Dodgeville, Waupun and Hartford.
On Jan. 18, the Norskies claimed their third straight victory with a 52-37 decision over host Dodgeville.
“Our varsity squad played well in stretches against three really athletic teams this past week,” Norski coach Jerry Schwenn said. “We must continue to learn what it takes to play defense against high level teams. This team will continue to build upon our strengths and play to our standards.”
Things got tougher for the Lady Norskies the following night. Host Waupun cruised to a 69-43 non-conference victory.
“I knew when we scheduled Waupun, on a back-to-back night, that it would be a big challenge for our team,” Schwenn said. “They came into the game ranked sixth in Division 2, and were as good as advertised. Their length and team speed kind of punched us in the mouth, so to speak. Waupun was able to do nearly anything they wanted in the first half, but I liked how our team regrouped and played a much better second half.”
The Norskies suffered another loss last Saturday, as host Hartford held on for a 64-57 victory.
“It was a back-and-forth game, with them going on a run to close out the game,” Schwenn said. “Hartford’s experience, it was their 18th game of the season, showed through at times. We scored enough to win the game, but are putting too much pressure on our offense. We need to realize that our defense must improve. This team wants to reach our ceiling so we will continue to work on things and will get better.”
The Lady Norskies stand at 6-3 for the season.
DeForest will face Mount Horeb at 5:45 p.m. at the Just A Game Fieldhouse in Wisconsin Dells on Jan. 28.
The Norskies will return to the Just A Game Fieldhouse for games against Oregon and Monona Grove on Feb. 2 and 4. Both games will start at 5:45 p.m.
DeForest 52 Dodgeville 37
DeForest’s defense, especially in the second half, was the story of the game.
The Norskies set the tone in the first half and led 29-21 at halftime.
The Lady Norskies put the game away after holding Dodgeville to 16 points in the second half.
DeForest held a 23-16 advantage in the second half.
Jaelyn Derlein erupted for 24 points to lead the Lady Norskies. She added three rebounds, three assists and three steals.
“Jaelyn Derlein had a great night on both ends of the floor,” Schwenn said. “She shot it well, but I appreciate how she led the team in assists and steals just as much.”
Grace Roth and Maya Pickhardt both came away with six points for DeForest. Roth grabbed a team-best 11 rebounds.
Jojo Heimerl led Dodgeville with 11 points.
Waupun 69 DeForest 43
The Norskies were unable to get going offensively against Waupun.
Waupun sprinted out to a 41-21 halftime lead.
The Warriors added to their lead in the second half with a 28-22 surge.
Derlein led DeForest with nine points, while Roth added eight. Pickhardt and Rylan Oberg both came away with seven points.
Roth led the way with 13 points.
Waupun’s Abbie Aalsma led all scorers with 25 points, while teammate Kayl Petersen chipped in 17.
Hartford 64 DeForest 57
Hartford used an offensive surge in the second half to slip past the Norskies.
The Lady Norskies had momentum and a 23-20 lead at halftime.
However, Hartford exploded for 44 points in the second half to overcome the deficit. They outscored DeForest 44-34 in the second half.
Derlein led the way on offense for DeForest with 14 points, while Oberg added 11. Natalie Compe contributed eight points.
The Norskies’ Morgan Hahn finished with a team-high six rebounds. Compe and Roth combined for four assists and five steals.
Hartford’s Maci Meyer led all scorers with 18 points,
