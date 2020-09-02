The DeForest boys golf team was among the program that did not get a chance to compete last spring due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but the Norskies did receive some accolades for their performance in the classroom.
The Norskies had Ethan Prusakiewicz, Max Loeck and Mason Kulavar earn Academic All-State by the Golf Coaches Association of Wisconsin (GCAW).
The GCAW, which honors the academic achievements of student-athletes every year, modified their system this year due to Covoid-19. Since the boys never got to start their seasons, and for many coaches it would have been impossible to know which players would have participated in at least 75 percent of the varsity matches, they decided to honor everybody on the team who met the minimum grade point average requirement of 3.25 cumulative.
The GCAW announced that 620 student-athletes from 86 different high schools earn Academic All-State. They had an average GPA of 3.717.
The GCAW was formed by high school golf coaches in 1986 to help build and enhance Wisconsin’s reputation for developing quality junior players by promoting golf in our schools and communities.
