Library hours are Sundays from 1:00 – 5:00 p.m., Monday — Thursday: 9:00 a.m. — 8:00 p.m. and Friday & Saturday: 9:00 a.m. — 5:00 p.m.
Find more information about these events and others on the library website: www.deforestlibrary.org
Friday, December 17
• STEAMing into the Weekend at 9:00 a.m. on Facebook
• Fandom Friday – Books & Movies at 3:30 p.m. in the Teen Area
Saturday, December 18
• Friends of the Library Winter Full Service Sale from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. on the lower level
• Carols, Cookies, & Cocoa 11:00 – 11:30 a.m.
• Mini Painting: Space at 1:00 p.m. in the Children’s Room
Monday, December 20
• Teen Games D&D at 3:30 p.m. in the Community Room and on Zoom
• DAPL Photography Group at 6:00 p.m. on Zoom
Tuesday, December 21
• Qigong In-Person at 9:30 a.m. in the Community Room
• Qigong at 9:30 a.m. on Facebook
• Author Visit: Jerry McGinley at 6:30 p.m. in the Community Room and on Zoom
Wednesday, December 22
• Workshop Wednesday at 1:00 p.m.
Thursday, December 23
• The Workshop @ Home at 9:00 a.m. on Facebook
