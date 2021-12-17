Library hours are Sundays from 1:00 – 5:00 p.m., Monday — Thursday: 9:00 a.m. — 8:00 p.m. and Friday & Saturday: 9:00 a.m. — 5:00 p.m.

Find more information about these events and others on the library website: www.deforestlibrary.org

Friday, December 17

• STEAMing into the Weekend at 9:00 a.m. on Facebook

• Fandom Friday – Books & Movies at 3:30 p.m. in the Teen Area

Saturday, December 18

• Friends of the Library Winter Full Service Sale from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. on the lower level

• Carols, Cookies, & Cocoa 11:00 – 11:30 a.m.

• Mini Painting: Space at 1:00 p.m. in the Children’s Room

Monday, December 20

• Teen Games D&D at 3:30 p.m. in the Community Room and on Zoom

• DAPL Photography Group at 6:00 p.m. on Zoom

Tuesday, December 21

• Qigong In-Person at 9:30 a.m. in the Community Room

• Qigong at 9:30 a.m. on Facebook

• Author Visit: Jerry McGinley at 6:30 p.m. in the Community Room and on Zoom

Wednesday, December 22

• Workshop Wednesday at 1:00 p.m.

Thursday, December 23

• The Workshop @ Home at 9:00 a.m. on Facebook

Recommended for you