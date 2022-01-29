Two events aimed at building resilience, unity

Over the past few years, surveys of Waunakee high school and middle school students have revealed more young people reporting anxiety, depression and suicidal thoughts. A pandemic that caused remote learning and greater isolation is also believed to have affected the mental well-being of students.
In 2021, the Dane County Youth Assessment results indicated 32.3% of students county-wide said they experienced anxiety, and 21.5% reported depression. To address a need in the community, two events are planned for young people, both with a focus on mental wellness.
Mental Fitness 4 Teens retreatA retreat for teenagers aimed at building resiliency and coping skills for difficult times will feature an author, educator and former Waunakee co-curricular advisor.
Chuck Murphree, whose second young adult novel will be published this year, will be the featured speaker at the day-long Mental Fitness 4 Teens event Feb. 12 at Lone Girl Brewing Company’s Landing in Waunakee.
Mental Fitness 4 Teens, a nonprofit spearheaded by Waunakee health instructor Alyson Schaefer, organizes quarterly retreats for area teens ages 13-18. They help young people learn skills to meet life’s challenges and any mental health obstacles they may encounter. The theme for the February retreat is “Love Yourself First.”
Murphree will talk about his own journey through trauma, and also depression and anxiety, he said. He hopes that by sharing his own experiences, teenagers will feel less alone with their own feelings.
“We’re kind of in a crisis right now with mental health, and especially with our teenagers, but really with everyone,” Murphree said, adding he hopes sharing his own experiences will combat the stigma surrounding mental health challenges and the idea that talking about feelings is a sign of weakness.
“If anything, it takes a great deal of strength,” Murphree said.
Murphree thought about the theme for the retreat, adding he struggles with self-love, he said.
“I’m more than willing to help others, and to love others, and to help them with their own mental health, but when it comes to sort of that love for myself, it’s really hard. And, I think that’s something many of us face, especially people that are struggling with mental illness, their own depression and anxiety,” Murphree said. “We can beat up on ourselves quite a bit.”
He will also talk about how he has built reliance and coping strategies, noting even with support from therapists, friends and family, we each “have to do work in order to help ourselves,” he said.
“And, that’s where the coping strategies come in to build that resilience because it’s hard work. But I always say, build those strategies while you’re feeling good. When you’re feeling bad, they’re really hard to capture,” Murphree said.
The idea is to build emotional muscle memory.
Murphree keeps a gratitude journal, along with letters and Facebook messages from appreciative students that help lift him up during unhappy times.
Schaefer said currently, substance abuse is high among teenagers and adults.
“I think resilience is a No. 1 across the board, something that has to be taught to our kids because you will never have an easy life. How are you going to bounce back from a setback?” Schaefer said.
Schaefer added that challenges in life also provide important learning opportunities.
Murphree added that without some kind of suffering, we do not experience joy.
“You have to realize, I am going to have suffering in my life, but I’m also going to have joy, and I can’t have one without the other,” Murphree said.
Through mindfulness, we can be aware of those joyful times and remember them.
“That’s key to that building resilience because it leads to hope,” Murphee added. “Right now, during this pandemic, there’s a lot of people out there who are very pessimistic and they’re not hopeful.”
The day-long event will also offer team-building exercises, art, yoga and meditation. Registration is underway until Feb. 10, and the first 15 people to register will receive a $10 Amazon gift card. For registration and more information about the event, visit MentalFitness4Teens.com.
Waunakee Project Brave ‘You Are Not Alone’On Feb. 19, parents and students in middle school and high school are invited to a night of music and inspirational storytelling to bring the community together. Waunakee Project Brave is the brainchild of local resident Kerri Kane, who has amassed talented singers and songwriters for an afternoon of entertainment intended to bring positivity during a dark time, she said. Resources will be available for anyone looking for information on mental wellness.
Kane said a Waunakee Chamber of Commerce program titled Better Together in December inspired her to organize the Waunakee Project Brave event. About 70 people attended the Chamber talk that featured speakers from the community.
“It dawned on me, why can’t we do something on a bigger scale and get the community involved?” Kane said, adding the COVID-19 pandemic has caused more isolation. “It’s like let’s do something positive.”
Kane has worked with Waunakee health instructor Alyson Schaefer to address the topic of mental wellness and said she loves working with teens. After helping with retreats and workshops for teenagers, Kane recognized a disconnect between some young people and their parents, she said, adding Waunakee Project Brave is intended as an event to bring them together.
With Kane’s encouragement, area musicians have formed a band just for the afternoon, and all seem glad to be participating. One member is well known to many in the community. Milio’s owner Scott Mooney, whom Kane called “Waunakee’s best-kept secret,” is the drummer with the Project Brave Band.
Mooney said Kane is inspiring, and when she has a project, “you’re an idiot if you don’t follow her.”
The event is important to him, as he has lost staff from the sandwich shop to suicide, he said.
“All that needs to be talked about,” Mooney said, adding he wished that he had known how his staff member was feeling so he could have reached out.
Shekinah King brings her big, strong voice to the Project Brave Band as vocalist and keyboardist. King plays in solo performances and also the blues band, the Alpha Romeos. She said during this time, it is unfortunate that a stigma surrounds mental health treatment.
On bass guitar is Todd Osborne, who plays with Honey Shott and the eMptyVees. Osborne said he has experienced depression and anxiety.
“Talking to someone has helped me,” he said.
Waunakee festival-goers know lead guitarist Kurt Quickel from his appearances with the Retro Specz at WaunaFest.
“I think it’s great to raise mental awareness for youngsters and adults, as well. I think times are hard; we’re all kind of struggling a bit,” Quickel said. “People need to know there’s help out there, too.”
Other musical performers will be Waunakee alumni Riley Kane and Emma Dias. Band members said the music is intended to be hopeful.
Several speakers are lined up for Waunakee Project Brave, including mental health professionals John Weiss, who practices at the Psychotherapy Center of Waunakee, and Dr. Michael Hammer.
Kane said a dog act is part of the show, as well, and directing the entire production is Leslie Esser-Reitano from Heartline Theatricals.
Waunakee Project Brave will be at the Waunakee High School Performing Arts Center from 3-5:30 p.m. Doors open at 2:30 p.m.