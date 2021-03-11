If someone puts off medical treatment it is easy for issues to snowball over time and so it is when a person can’t afford dental care, with life-altering effects of self-esteem and professional opportunity.
“If you have a picture of someone and they are smiling and there is something different about their mouth, be it a space or a broken tooth, people will notice that,” said Dr. Maggie Fisher, a 44-year-old dentist, who opened her DeForest practice at the start of 2020, “we just zoom in on that smile because that is what we are sharing and it is a part of our person.”
When she opened her doors at Fisher Family Dental in January 2020, she had already been working out scheduling for one of her first patients, someone in need of significant dental work, but without the wherewithal for treatment.
“I’ve always wanted to do a Project Smile where I work with one individual from start to finish,” said Fisher, explaining that she had previously worked in reduced-cost and pro-bono projects such as Touched Twice in Madison, Mission of Mercy, and going back to programs like Give Kids a Smile when she was at the Marquette University School of Dentistry.
At Touched Twice, it is only offered a couple times a year, limited to single-day treatment and Mission of Mercy is a state-wide free clinic held over a weekend, so again, it did not allow for ongoing treatment.
“This is a thing I’ve always wanted to do, but as an associate I’ve never had the opportunity to do that,” said Fisher. “As a new owner of a new business, it was something I really wanted to do.”
Fisher decided to promote her Project Smile program with online promotion starting the fall before she opened her doors. Among those that saw her online notices was 42-year-old Shaun Yingling of Oregon, Wisconsin.
“I was just looking at dentists, just generally looking to get some work done myself and I saw her pop up about that ‘smile makeover’ she was doing,” said Yingling. “I didn’t have any dental insurance, so it’s hard to keep up on that stuff.”
Yingling’s dental issues were severe from the start, with his first two front front baby teeth coming in rotten. Extensive antibiotic treatment through his childhood was a factor, weakening the enamel of his teeth over time.
According to the American Dental Association’s Health Policy Institute, in 2015 10.3% of American children had no dental benefit coverage. This actually marked a historic low, with 15.8% of children lacking dental coverage in 2015.
The same report estimates about one-third of American adults have no form of dental coverage. While even among those with private health and dental coverage, according to a 2019 data brief by the Center for Disease Control’s National Center for Health Statistics, 4.4% had unmet dental needs in the previous year due to cost.
When Yingling came upon Fisher’s notice on Facebook, the only request for applicants was a picture of their smile and an explanation of why they would be a good candidate.
“I said I could submit her a picture of my smile, but it really wasn’t much of a smile because I didn’t have many teeth,” said Yingling. “If she was looking for someone with a bad smile to turn into something better...I didn’t see a whole lot of people who were like me. I always tried to tell my kids, they need to brush their teeth, because they don’t want to look like me.”
The announcement went out on the Tuesday after Thanksgiving, 2019, and on New Year’s 2020, applications were closed and Fisher started to sort through her candidates.
“There were a lot of individuals that financially could not afford dentistry, so they hadn’t been coming to see a dentist for decades,” said Fisher. Among the applicants were people living with chronic pain and discomfort, and people who have just felt like they needed to avoid smiling around other people.
Yingling and two other finalists were invited to Fisher’s office for a free examination, cleaning, and x-rays, so staff could know what they were dealing with before the final decision.
A couple weeks passed and Yingling received the call that he had been selected. One of the first steps though, was to see a doctor at Madison Oral Surgery and Dental Implants.
“Because we’re the specialists we more see you for a specific thing, treat that specific thing, and then you go back to the dentist,” said Practice Administrator Tessa Smith-Greisch, “especially when implants are involved--the teeth are extracted by us, the dentist has already examined the patient to identify which teeth need to be extracted, and we kind of work together to put together a treatment plan.”
But the week Yingling was due to go in for surgery, the state was placed under a “safer at home” order, with dentistry and oral surgery high on the list of services that needed to be put on hold. It was late spring before they could make another attempt and start treatment.
“I got an appointment with them and got all of my teeth pulled out and he put two implants in at the same time as I was getting them pulled,” said Yingling. “Once those got pulled it was three months of no teeth.”
Over the following months, according to Yingling, it is a slow process of letting the gums heal over where the teeth had been and for the implants in the jaw to get settled. After a follow-up with the surgery center to make sure everything was safely healed and in place, Yingling went back to Fisher.
“I met with her once a week--I would say for months--November I think is when I got totally done,” said Yingling of the process ending with dentures in place. “It definitely changes you. Actually I had to learn how to talk again. I had gotten so used to talking without teeth that once I had teeth...and eating--eating was the biggest part.”
The transformative potential of the work, highlighted in the dramatic reveal of the finished work, was a reminder for Fisher of why she chose the profession that she did.
“You can go from seeing someone never want to smile, or never want to show their smile to others, and therefore having less self-esteem and less self-confidence, but then when they look in the mirror the first time, and instantly their eyes are beaming and often there are tears coming to them.”
The itemized list of procedures, simply on the dentistry side of the process, added up to an estimate of over $10,000, according to Yingling, though he didn’t have any charge or requirements.
Among his reasons for applying in the first place, Yingling said that he was looking forward to having new photos of him with his children: “You find yourself smiling a lot more and your self confidence goes up quite a bit.”
