What about those Packers, eh? Sure they clinched the top seed and a bye week but really. Losing to the Detroit Lions? That is just so wrong. Let me just say, in my humble opinion, that winning is a habit and every game is important and should be played to win. And that’s all I have to say on that subject. Moving on, I’m sure you have all noticed because you are keen observers of the world, that the sunlight is returning.We get our coldest weather as the sun starts hanging in the sky longer. It is really noticeable, to me anyway, once one gets through with the holidays and gets back to a regular work routine. Back in December, on the 14th to be somewhat precise, sunset was at 4:30. From that date on, we started gaining light at the end of the day. Tomorrow, on the 15th the sun will set at 4:55. Sunrise too has begun to get earlier. After getting later and later until the 2nd of January (and for a few days afterwards) it was 7:33 a.m. Today it rises at 7:30 so we’ve gained three minutes on the front end of the day. All-in-all we’re making good progress. Speaking of progress, are you making progress in adding books to your Winter Reading Record? Are you making progress in using Hoopla the library’s new book/magaine/comics/movie/audioboo/music streaming service? If you need help with Hoopla we are here to help you! Give us a call or stop in. If you need books to read to help your progress in the Winter Reading Program, you will find some new titles listed below which may engaging your desire to read. Enjoy!
New Arrivals
Non-Fiction
“Making Numbers Count: The Art and Science of Communicating Numbers” by Chip Heath & Karla Starr. Perfect for math-lovers and math-haters alike, this first-of-its-kind book to communicating and understanding numbers and data outlines specific principles that reveal how to translate a number into our brain’s language.
“At Heaven’s Door: What Shared Journeys to the Afterlife Teach About Dying Well and Living Better” by William Peters. An end-of-life therapist presents stores of the bereaved who experienced the moments of final passage with their loved ones, and what we can learn from these shared death experiences.
“Breakfast with Seneca: A Stoic Guide to the Art of Living” by David Fideler. The first clear and faithful guide to the timeless, practical teachings of the Stoic philosopher Seneca.
“Righteous Troublemakers: Untold Stories of the Social Justice Movement in America” by Al Sharpton. Best-selling author Reverend Al Sharpton brings to light the stories of the unsung heroes of the Civil Rights movement, drawing on his unique perspective in the history of the fight for social justice in America.
“Chasing History: A Kid in the Newsroom” by Carl Bernstein. The Pulitzer Prize—winning coauthor of “All The President’s Men” recounts the world of the 1960s as he experienced it as a young reporter learning his craft at the “Washington Star”.
Fiction
“The Silver Bullets of Annie Oakley, No. 16 (Elemental Masters)” by Mercedes Lackey. While touring with Buffalo Bill’s Wild West Show through the German countryside, Annie Oakley and her husband, Frank, discover they are magicians of a rare ability that they must use to combat creatures of the night who terrorize both the performers and the locals.
“The Starless Crown, No.1 (Moon Fall)” by James Rollins. Four strangers—a gifted student, a broken soldier, a drunken prince and an imprisoned thief, hunted by enemies old and new, must learn to trust each other in order to survive an evolving world and uncover the ancient secrets that hold the key to their salvation.
“Brown Girls” by Daphne Andreades. Four friends, all young women of color, reconcile their immigrant backgrounds that require them to be obedient, dutiful daughters, with the freedoms of American culture while growing up in a vibrant community in Queens, New York.
“The Final Case” by David Guterson. Eighty-year-old Seattle criminal attorney Royal, in his last days of his long career, takes on the case of conservative, white fundamentalists Christians Delven and Betsy Harvey, who are accused of murdering their adopted daughter from Ethiopia.
“The Good Son” by Jaqueline Mitchard. When her son is released from prison after serving time for the negligent homicide of his girlfriend, Thea is committed to helping him make amends until attempts on their lives are made, leading her to believe that those who are threatening them having something to hide.
“The Last House on the Street” by Diane Chamberlain. Recently widowed, architect Kayla Carter moves into her new home in Round Hill where she is faced with threatening notes and a neighbor who is harboring long-buried secrets about the dark history of the land on which her house was built.
“Beautiful Little Fools” by Jillian Cantor. After the events of “The Great Gatsby”, West Egg police officers discover a diamond hair pin near the millionaire’s pool putting three women under suspicion for the murder of Jay Gatsby and mechanic George Wilson.
“End of Days, No. 16 (Pike Logan)” by Brad Taylor. Two Mossad terrorist hunters visit Pike Logan and Jennifer Cahill to request assistance in tracking down who was behind an attack that killed government officials in the latest novel of the series following American Traitor.
If you would care to reserve any of these titles, give us a call at 846-5482 and have your library card handy!