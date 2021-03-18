DAHS a capella group

DeForest Area Hight School a cappella choir Violet Noise is competing in this year’s virtual Varsity Vocals International Championship of High School A Cappella (ICHSA).

Performers include Ari Rowe, Cam Hedberg, Clare O’Connell, Dalaney Lange, Eleanor Trienen, Gloria Niesl Sanchez, Kaylin Nesbitt, Alex Finley, MacKenzie Wiegel, Miah Beiersdorff, and Sarah Deminter.

Violet Noise received “best student arrangement” for Kaylin Nesbitt’s arrangement of Settle Down at the ICHSA.

Choral music teacher Lyrica Daentl posted the video of their performance on YouTube, listed as:

“Violet Noise, DeForest Area High School — ICHSA Great Lakes Quarterfinal 3.”

