Most of the unprecedented alternate spring season has been new for the DeForest girls swim team, but the results have not changed for the Norskies.
The Lady Norskies continued their history of strong postseason performances at the WIAA Jefferson Sectional. They finished with 246 points to place third behind only McFarland (307) and Milton (249).
DeForest had Ava Boehning and Jenna Wills qualify for state individually, while all three relay teams also advanced.
Boehning led the way with a sectional title in the 50-yard freestyle. She had a time of 24.72 seconds.
Willis is moving on in the 100 breaststroke after placing third (1:06.72). She just missed out on qualifying with her fifth-place finish in the 50 freestyle (:25.52).
The Lady Norskies opened the sectional by qualifying for state in the 200 medley relay. Carly Oosterhof, Willis, Joss Hoffman and Boehning came in third (1:49.76).
Boehning, Olivia Miller, Willis and Oosterhof teamed up to win the 200 freestyle relay (1:40.74).
DeForest closed the meet by placing third in the 400 freestyle relay, thanks to a time of 3:42.31 by Boehning, Miller, Hoffman and Oosterhof.
Oosterhof came up just short of moving on in the 100 freestyle after placing fourth (:55.16).
Hoffman picked up big points for the Norskies after placing fifth in the 200 individual medley (2:20.22) and seventh in the 100 butterfly (1:02.24), while Miller was sixth in the 50 freestyle (:25.60) and 100 freestyle (:56.28).
DeForest’s Gabby Pertzborn was 10th in the 200 freestyle (2:07.85) and 12th in the 100 freestyle (:58.45), while Danika Tyler was 17th in the 100 butterfly (1:09.70) and 18th in the 200 freestyle (2:15.34).
The Lady Norskies’ Valarie Berkley swam her way to 11th place in the 200 individual medley (2:33.29) and 12th in the 100 butterfly (1:06.80), while Jessica Camarato was 15th in the 100 backstroke (1:07.34) and 16th in the 50 freestyle (:27.43).
The Norskies’ had Maddie Chrisinger place 21st in the 100 freestyle (1:03.63), while Sarah Hills was 22nd in the 100 backstroke (1:15.47).
The WIAA state meet was held this past Tuesday at the Waukesha South High School Natatorium. A recap will be in next week’s Times-Tribune.
