The Deforest Area Board of Education voted unanimously on Monday night to begin moving schools to four days of in-person classes a week following Spring Break.
The decision came in the last minutes of a four-hour meeting that included emotional testimony from the public, analysis of the current virtual-hybrid learning model, and questioning of administration members by the board.
Meanwhile, in the background of the meeting, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services announced that reported the seven-day COVID-19 positivity rate had been declining recently and was at the lowest point since last March. This contrasted with a national memorial service held at the White House to mark the half million Americans who have died of the disease since it first appeared in the U.S. on Jan. 21, 2020.
Families of DeForest Area School District students have had the choice of virtual learning from home or a hybrid model in which students (each class divided into two groups) were in school for two days of the week and learning from home the other two (Wednesdays used for deep cleaning of school facilities and teacher class preparation).
This was phased in over time with third and fourth-graders returning on Jan. 25, fifth-graders on Jan. 26, grades 6, 7, 9, and New Reflections Alternative school on Feb. 8, and grades 8, 10, 11, and 12 on Feb. 22. Part of the intent behind the plan was limiting shock to the students and also minimizing any potential surprises, according to District Superintendent Eric Runez.
“When we thought about our fifth graders, it would be a new transition to the middle school so it gives them a chance to get comfortable...similarly with ninth grade, it gives them a chance to orient themselves before we bring in other grade levels,” said Runez. “It also allows us to work out any unexpected kinks or troubleshoot any problems at a smaller level.”
Over the course of the implementation of the hybrid model, there have been cases of students needing to quarantine due to infection of close contact with COVID-19, but no reports of transmission within the school. When a COVID case is reported there is a protocol with a to-date response time within 90 minutes.
“We have a COVID hotline, where staff, families and even our older students can report positive cases, and then the team does a great job,” said Runez, “they conduct the contact tracing, identify who needs to be quarantined, make communications, as well as general communications to the building and families.”
For many parents, the gradual return to school has been inadequate, as some shared their concerns and experiences on Monday night.
One mother of a fifth-grader explained how her child returned to school after 346 days away and that she felt that the current arrangement was dismissive of children with interests in the arts and engineering and other areas that have suffered by a lack of in-person classes.
“Either you have the wrong people trying or you are not trying hard enough,” the woman said. “You have had a year to figure it out, how is it that 78% of school districts in Wisconsin can manage to have their classes in person?”
Although he could not account for all of the many figures that were thrown around during the discussion, Runez explained later in the meeting that one clear factor is the requirement set by Dane County for students to be separated 6 feet in classes, which is not required in other counties. Within Dane County, Runez reported at the previous board meeting, that DeForest was within the average with most other districts using a hybrid method, but Madison remaining virtual.
“DeForest is an outlier and a disgrace,” another woman told the board. “What is this doing to our students? What are the educational inequalities our students will have to overcome within our state and nation? … Ideally you would have a plan to get them all back to school five days a seek ASAP.”
In previous meetings, Runez had mentioned working with other administration members to lobby for a teacher vaccination and look for a way to possibly host a large scale COVID vaccination, ensuring all teachers had access to the shot before returning to full in-class teaching.
“I understand that there are a lot of people, teachers, that are nervous and scared, and I appreciate that, but every job has risks,” said another man pushing for a return to five-day in person instruction. “But they love their job and they pick their career and they know they have to work with kids, so they should know there are some risks sometimes. There’s always risks with jobs.”
Teachers were also represented in the open forum portion of the meeting, as Kathy Williams, an instructional coach at Yahara Elementary, presented results of a survey of 211 district staff, with 55 saying they had been quarantined at least once and 157 saying they would only feel comfortable with four-day in-person classes after being vaccinated.
“36% have considered leaving their jobs due to issues surrounding the pandemic,” Williams reported, “31% considered an unpaid leave until they are fully vaccinated, many others stated they would, but they cannot afford to.”
A letter written on behalf of the local teachers’ union, the DeForest Area Education Association, was read as well, expressing concern for the safety of staff and students and noting that it would be unlikely most staff would receive vaccinations before Spring Break.
Following public commentary and other agenda points, Runez opened a presentation to update the board on the progress of the return to class. Among the takeaways were that after conferring with attorneys, it was determined that while six feet of distancing is a recommendation of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, in Dane County, “six feet seems more compulsory.”
Considerations going forward included possible addition of four to eight teachers, purchasing more desks, eliminating concurrent virtual classes for K-6, putting a freeze on students moving from virtual to hybrid, and shifting some students to different teachers.
The staffing situation is so tenuous, according to Runez, that they have been working to bring some teachers out of retirement, including cold-calling people on the weekend. “Some folks may return with conflicts resolved.”
Board member Gail Lovick later asked administrators whether the survey they had been read during the commentary period was representative of the situation with teachers.
“The fear is there and it is legitimate,” said Director of Instruction Rebecca Toetz.
Although a survey of 211 is less than half of the district staff, numbering around 500, it is still a sizable portion, and as Runez highlighted, it may represent a potentially underrepresented perspective.
“I field lots of inquiries,” said Runez, “and they’re afraid to chime in because of the fear of backlash.”
The availability of vaccines weighed heavily on discussion of the potential outcome of moving to four-day in-person classes, but Runez and several board members also commented that they could not be certain that even with vaccination being open to teachers at the beginning of March, that they would be stocked and available for all DeForest teachers.
Given an option between a transition beginning March 15 and April 5, board members agreed that the benefits of potential vaccination and additional prep time were worth the sacrifice of four in-person lesson days.
“This won’t make all sides happy,” said board member Jeff Miller, “but maybe it’s the right decision.”
Echoing a similar vague optimism, Board President Jan Berg said, “I think this gets us a little further down the road toward normal, whatever that is.”
