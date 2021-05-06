The DeForest girls lacrosse team kicked off its spring schedule with five games week.

In the season opener on April 27, the visiting Norskies lost 16-5 to Westside.

DeForest was shutout 13-0 by host Oregon on April 29.

Last Saturday, the Norskies played three games at the Woodside Sports Complex in Wisconsin Dells.

DeForest opened Saturday with a 10-6 loss to Central Wisconsin.

The Norskies fell 15-2 to Hudson in the second game on Saturday.

DeForest closed out the action at Woodside with its first victory of the season. The Norskies snapped their losing streak with a 5-3 win over DePere.

No information was available on the five games.

The Norskies will be at home on May 6. They will host Middleton at 5 p.m.

DeForest will host Verona at 7 p.m. on May 11.

