How many people are upset that our representatives are collecting a paycheck but doing nothing to earn it? Having Evers in office forces Republicans to compromise but they refuse to work with our governor. If you choose not to do your job do you get to keep it? Do you enjoy paying taxes to a legislature that chooses to do nothing until they have a Republican governor? Is Wisconsinites represented? Robert La Follette Sr. stated “Men must be aggressive for what is right if government is to be saved from men who are aggressive for what is wrong.” Our legislature needs to stop investigating an election that has long been over only making elections profitable by padding Republican pockets that will end up with the same result. Why am I paying taxes for this? For masks, honestly when I am in public I prefer peoples’ mouths to be covered. Did they brush? How many times have you heard the phrase “say it, don’t spray it”? If you want to overturn the mask mandate than I should be able to shop & eat at restaurants barefoot and without shirt. Our former commander-in-chief tried to seize power based on “media terrorism.” This is the fear that media put in people and the solution was to take over our current democracy, this was treasonous and unprecedented by any president. We need a tollway, especially between Milwaukee, Madison and the Dells. To avoid tollways traveling alternative routes would create more exposure to those smaller businesses that are struggling from the pandemic. Every other state uses a tollway and there is technology out there where it would not even need to be staffed. Why aren’t we doing what other states are doing and legalize marijuana? This would take pressure off our prisons and those suffering from PTSD, pain and other ailments. In addition, this may help with the opiate epidemic and could raise millions in property tax relief. If the government issues a service weapon a body cam should go with it if you don’t want a body cam than don’t use a government issued service weapon. The creation of a “Wisconsin Bureau of Investigation” to address officer involved shootings and other large cases. This organization could also help in other investigations which we are lacking police officers now. Be sure to research your representative before you vote, it might shock you.