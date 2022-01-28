If you measure time in eras, this weekend felt like the end of one. Packer fans watched Aaron Rodgers walk off into a cold sunset in a similar fashion to Brett Favre in 2008. I don’t know what the fall will bring for the team’s fortunes, but the window of opportunity is a small one.
I was thinking about time passages on Friday. I returned to my hometown, Loyal, and attended the funeral of a friend’s mother. She was a remarkable lady, the first woman elected mayor of the city. Loyal is a town many haven’t heard of and even fewer visit. If Farm Technology Days is on your calendar this year, I hope you enjoy the community Carol shaped so well.
Outside of our families, newspaper reporters spend a lot of time with local elected officials and the professionals who serve the public. Journalists learn a little bit about a lot of things, but we spend hours thinking about how public service can be improved.
Good local government requires three elements working together. The first is the ability of the elected board to make big picture, long-range policy decisions. The second element is an administrative level that can translate the big picture to the board, staff and general public. The final piece is a dedicated staff carrying out those policy decisions.
In past stops, the best example I saw was the Spencer School Board of the 1990s. Again you won’t know the town, but you might recognize the results as the Lucille Tack Center for the Arts.
That district had all the elements, plus one more. The school board met twice a month, with one meeting operating as a committee of the whole. People could think out loud, but major decisions waited two weeks. More importantly, the board followed policy and kept board meetings to three hours or less. A strict 10 p.m. curfew ensured bad decisions were not made just for the sake of ending long debates.
I can count on one hand the evenings I have spent with the DeForest Village Board. I am running out of fingers and toes to mark the hours spent at those meetings. The board members are well-intentioned, But as one trustee said it correctly at the Jan. 18 meeting, sometimes, it does seem like they are flying by the seat of their pants.
The good news is the solutions are close. Study the DeForest Area School Board’s on-going commitment to board governance policy. Ultimately, local boards are a singular ‘it’ and not a ‘they’ collection of poll takers or soap box standers.