The Library staff welcomes patrons to visit, use the computers, and check out materials.
Library hours are Sundays from 1:00 – 5:00 p.m., Monday — Thursday: 9:00 a.m. — 8:00 p.m. and Friday & Saturday: 9:00 a.m. — 5:00 p.m.
Curbside pickup will continue to be offered. The book drops are also open for returns. See the website for details at www.deforestlibrary.org
Thursday, April 22
• The Workshop @ Home at 9:00 a.m. on Facebook
• Memoir Writers at 1:00 p.m. in Community Room or email
• Dewey Stitchers Knit/Crochet/Fiber Arts Group at 4:00 p. m. Zoom & Community Room
Friday, April 23
• STEAMing into the Weekend at 9:00 a.m. on Facebook
• Teen Games Boredom Busters at 3:00 p.m. on Zoom
Monday, April 26
• Online Story Hour at 10:00 on Facebook
• Badger Book Club discusses Dairylandia at noon on Zoom & Community Room
• Teen Games D & D at 3:00 p.m. on Zoom
• Coloring for Adults at 4:00 p.m. on Zoom
• Virtual Exploratory at 5:00 p.m. on Facebook
• Time for Bed at 7:00 p.m. on Facebook
Tuesday, April 27
• Qi gong at 9:30 a.m. on Facebook
• Qi gong in Person at 9:30 a.m. in Community Room
• 4th Tuesday Forum: Strategic Exercises for Pain-Free Knees & Hips presented by Aaron Gustum, Capitol Physical Therapy at 10:00 a.m. on Zoom
• The Martians Are Coming! Presented by Laura F. Keyes at 6:30 p.m. on Zoom
Wednesday, April 28
• Kitchen Concerto for kids at 9:00 a.m. on Zoom
• Online Tiny Tot Time at 10:00 a.m. on Facebook
• Short & Sweet Qi gong at 1:00 p.m. on Facebook
• Workshop Wednesday at 1:00 p.m.
• Triptych Book Club for teens at 3:30 p.m. on Instagram
4th Tuesday Forum: Strategic Exercises for Pain-Free Knees & Hips. Presented by Aaron Gustum, Capitol Physical Therapy
Tuesday, April 27 at 10:00 a.m. on Zoom
Ready to get active with the warmer weather, but not sure where to start?
Learn how to take a smart approach toward your spring activities that will keep you and your joints feeling good!
Doctor of Physical Therapy Student Aaron Gustum will present this program for us on Zoom.
The Martians Are Coming! Presented by Laura F. Keyes
Tuesday, April 27 at 6:30 p.m. on Zoom
On the Eve of Halloween 1938, a young actor/director broadcast a radio drama based on a 40-year-old novel: The War of the Worlds. While the original broadcast had a relatively low audience, the impact it had, and continues to have, on American Culture is staggering.
But how much of that impact was reality, and how much has been exaggerated over the years?
Were there riots in the streets from panicked listeners, or did most of the audience simply enjoy a well-done piece of theatre?
Did Orson Welles know he would frighten listeners, or was this an unintended accident?
Attend this illustrated lecture and learn the real story! Sponsored by a grant from Beyond the Page.
Please register through library website calendar for this Zoom event.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.