The DeForest boys and girls track teams kicked off their respective seasons on April 29 with a home triple dual against Fort Atkinson and Milton.
The Norski girls came away with 93 team points to finish well ahead of both Milton (33) and Fort Atkinson (31).
Meanwhile, the DeForest boys registered 47 team points to finish behind Fort Atkinson (64) but ahead of Milton (33).
Anna Szepieniec had a huge night for the DeForest girls. She took top honors in the 100 hurdles (15.81 seconds), 300 hurdles (:51.47) and triple jump (31-6).
Carleen Snow had a pair of victories. She was first in the high jump (4-feet, 9-inches) and pole vault (10-6).
The Norski girls also got wins from Amber Beckman in the 400 (1:17.24) and Miranda Manghera in the discus (99-6). Manghera was the runner-up in the shot put (28-9).
Ashley Durnen (triple jump, 28-11), Paige Scheuerell (100, :13.26), Lydia Bauer (1,600, 5:58.21), Brianna Estness (400, 1:19.20), Logan Peters (800, 2:34.95), Natalie Compe (high jump, 4-8), Alexys Scheuerell (pole vault, 8-6) and Morgan Hahn (discus, 83-4) also had second-place finishes. Hahn was also third in the shot put (28-3.5), while Compe came in fourth in the triple jump (28-2.5). Scheuerell was fifth in the long jump (12-5.5).
Stacy Kipkoskei (fifth, 100 hurdles, :20.30 third, 200, :29.77), Esther Ekezie (fifth, 200, :30.77), Jocelyn Pickhardt (third, 100, :13.49), Erica Bodden (third, 1,600, 6:25.29), Quinn Aulik (fourth, 1,600, 6:53.71), Grace Roth (third, 800, 2:36.38), Sophie Eiselt (fourth, high jump, 4-2), Emma Bieri (fourth, high jump, 4-2), Tori Schnell (third, long jump, 12-7), Narianna Tagura (fourth, long jump, 12-6.25) and Eastyn Long-Powell (fifth, discus, 63-10) added top-five finishes.
The Norski girls had Ashley Durnen, Snow, Alexys Scheuerell and Pickhardt win the 800 relay (2:03.19), while Narianna Tagura, Scheuerell, Emma Purcell and Compe won the 400 relay (:57.71). The foursome of Pickhardt, Szepieniec, Roth and Logan Peters took top honors in the 1,600 relay (4:34.0).
Ferris Wolf led the charge for the DeForest boys. He was first in the pole vault (9-6) and second in the 110 hurdles (:18.63).
DeForest’s Rogitha Luecke came in first in the 300 hurdles (:44.77), while Jackson Grabowski topped all runners in the 1,600 (4:50.07).
Korbin Eisler crossed the finish line first in the 400 (1:01.38), while Elijah Bauer was first in the 800 (2:12.91).
The Norskies’ Isaiah Bauer was the runner-up in the 1,600 (4:50.70) and 800 (2:13.65).
Avrey Pierick (fourth, 100, :12.18; fourth, 200, :25.68), Alexander Bodie (fourth, 800, 2:30.49), Jacy Conaway (third, discus, 84-9) and Seth Ming (fifth, discus, 70-3; fifth, shot put, 32-6) also had top-five finishes.
The DeForest boys were first in the 1,600 relay. Grabowski, Elijah Bauer, Dylan King and Eisler had a time of 3:56.03.
The Norskies will travel to Waunakee for a 4 p.m. meet on May 6. They will then take part in the Watertown Triangular at 10 a.m. on Saturday.
