After moving its season from the fall to the spring due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the DeForest boys soccer team has set up a new schedule. The Norskies will play nine games over six weeks in the spring.
The Badger Conference worked with the schools, including Stoughton, Monroe, Monona Grove, Waunakee, Mount Horeb, Oregon, Milton, Fort Atkinson, DeForest and Beaver Dam, who chose to move their season to come up with the schedule.
Teams will begin practicing on March 22 and the first games are set for March 30. DeForest will open the season at home against Fort Atkinson.
The Norskies will play a pair of games in the second week.
DeForest will host Beaver Dam on April 6 and then travel to Monroe on April 8. The Norskies shut out Beaver Dam 3-0 last season.
The Norskies will entertain long-time rival Waunakee on April 13. The Warriors blanked DeForest 4-0 a year ago.
Oregon will host DeForest on April 15. The Panthers ended the Norskies season last year with a 2-1 victory in a WIAA regional final.
Monona Grove will come to DAHS on April 20. DeForest opened the 2019 season with a 4-0 loss to the Silver Eagles.
The Norskies will hit the road on April 22 for a game in Mount Horeb, which edged DeForest 4-3 last season.
DeForest will close out its home schedule on April 27 against visiting Milton.
The Norskies will wrap up the season in Stoughton on May 3. DeForest defeated the Vikings 2-1 late last season.
Last season, DeForest finished fifth in the Badger North Conference with a 3-4 record.
Sauk Prairie won the Badger North title with a 6-0-1 mark, followed by Mount Horeb (6-1), Waunakee (5-2), Baraboo (4-2-1), DeForest, Beaver Dam (2-5), Poynette/Portage (0-6-1) and Reedsburg (0-6-1).
DeForest opened the WIAA postseason with a 5-2 win over East Troy, but lost to Oregon in the regional final.
The Norskies finished 11-7-1 overall last season.
DeForest will have some holes to fill with the graduation of all-conference players Evan Ridd (first team) and Kennedy Wallace (honorable mention).
Junior goalie Philip McCloskey is the only returning all-conference player for the Norskies. He was named honorable mention All-Badger North.
