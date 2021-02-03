After an abbreviated regular season that saw them compete in just three meets, the DeForest prep wrestling team opened the WIAA Division 1 postseason at the Beaver Dam Regional last Saturday..
Because of restrictions it was the first time this season the Norskies have competed in a tournament.
“It was tough to have our first tournament be regionals,” Norski coach Tyler Rauls said. “That puts a lot of pressure on the guys because it is win or your season is done.”
The Norskies handled their first long day of wrestling in stride and registered 134 team points to place third overall.
“I feel good about how we wrestled, but it was a tough day because these kids have worked hard and to not have some of them move on hurts,” Rauls said. “They wrestled hard and that is all we can ask.”
Defending state champion Stoughton claimed the regional title with 281 points, while Beaver Dam was a distant second with 139.
In the past, the top four finishers at each weight class advanced to the sectional, but a change in the format by the WIAA limited the number to two this year.
When the dust settled, the Norskies had 132-pounder Luke Barske and 170-pounder Brody Hemauer punch their tickets to the sectional.
Hemauer had the highest finish after coming away with three wins to claim the title.
“Brody is really focused right now and ready for the challenges that lay ahead,” Rauls said.
After a first-round bye, Hemauer pinned Beaver Dam’s Keegan Jacobs in 35 seconds in the semifinals.
Hemauer then used a pair of takedowns to defeat Portage’s Lowell Arnold 5-1 in the championship match.
“I thought I did all right,” Hemauer said. “I stayed active on my feet and got to his legs. I thought it went well.”
Barske finished the day in second place.
“I was so happy for Luke,” Rauls said. “He is a talented young wrestler and always works hard. It is great that he gets to continue his season.”
After a bye in the quarterfinals, Barske pinned Beaver Dam’s Matthew Hendrix in 4:49 in the semifinals.
In the championship match, Barske faced a touch challenge in Stoughton’s Nicolar Rivera, who is one of the top ranked wrestlers in the country. Rivera registered a fall in 2:27.
With a shot at sectionals on the line, Barske edged Monona Grove-McFarland’s Blare Wood 3-2 in a second-place wrestleback.
Lucas Evans (113), Koby Prellwitz (160) and Mitch Hahn (182) just missed out on advancing after placing third on Saturday.
Evans pinned Beaver Dam’s Anastasia Putz-Huettner in 1:07 in the third place match. He had a wrestleback for second place, but was pinned by Sun Prairie’s Parker Olson in 2:43.
Prellwitz pinned Oregon’s John Ruth 1:56 into their third-place match, while Hahn struck Beaver Dam’s Brandon Esser in 44 seconds.
Otis Crawford (126), Tucker Schmidt (145), Brody McDowell (152), Jagger Lokken (195) and Jack Barske (220) all placed fourth for the Norskies, while Jacob Larson (138) was fifth.
In the third-place match, Crawford was pinned by Stoughton’s Alex Wicks in 34 seconds, while Schmidt dropped a 10-6 decision to Sun Prairie’s Braeden Gunderson.
McDowell was pinned by Portage’s Spencer Andrews in 1:23 in the third-place match, while Lokken was pinned by Oregon’s Tyler Wald in 4:18. Barske had to medical forfeit his third-place match with Monona Grove-McFarland’s Guenther Switzer.
Larson was a 5-2 winner over Stoughton’s Ethan Peterson in the fifth-place match.
Luke Barske and Hemauer will both compete at the Mukwonago Sectional this Saturday. Barske (5-5) will face Baraboo’s Connor Goorsky (11-4) in the opening round, while Hemauer (9-0) will take on Waukesha West’s Devon Townsend (5-1).
“There are lot of good kids only going for two spots, so it should be fun,” Hemauer said.
The Division 1 state tournament will take place at Kaukauna High School on Feb. 13.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.