We vote for our representatives, at all levels of government, to govern on our behalf. This makes us a Republic, not a true democracy. We cannot expect all these officials to be expert in all the details of all the aspects of technical things they must deal with in the course of their duties. Therefore, they have passed legislation of various kinds to allow those whose professional training and experience provide that expertise to advise them or to make rules and regulations within a specified authority. Examples of this include restrictions on the percentage of heavy metals allowed in municipal water supplies; seatbelt use requirements in motor vehicles; and various civic mandates regarding public health protective measures during emergencies. If we do not like what our representatives or their advisors are doing, we have the possibility of redress at the next election.
In the examples I mentioned, except for the present case, industry groups and the public had pushed back because they did not see the threats as imminent or potentially fatal. In the case of the current public health mandates (masks and/or vaccines), the problem is immediate and fatal but it has become politicized to the point that some refuse to even consider its existence! We must offer thanks to former President Donald Trump, whose Operation Warp Speed jump started massive production of the vaccines the Biden administration is distributing around the country and the world.
I have never seen a case where firefighters pause at a fire scene to ask bystanders how best to proceed with their duties. I do not expect that anyone ever will. To hold a public hearing on professional public health procedures in the middle of a pandemic makes as much sense as the scenario I proposed with the fire! COVID has killed over 9300 in Wisconsin and over 750,000 in the U.S. since the start of the pandemic. As it spreads, it mutates. Masks and vaccines slow or stop the spread. We pay public health experts to do their jobs, we need to let them do them and the public (including legislators) needs to follow their direction to break the chain of infection.