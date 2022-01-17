We are well into the third week of January and well into the Winter Reading Program. This third week of January seems to me – and admittedly I am running on memory and observation (and memory of observations)—to always be the coldest week of the year. It is always so heart-lifting to have the days get longer but there is an old weather adage that says “as the days lengthen, the cold strengthens”. This does seem to be the case in Wisconsin. And during these cold days of January, what better activity then to curl up with a good book? All those good books you read can be added to your Winter Reading Log and redeemed for dragon dollars to use in our store. If you don’t need any prize you and donate to one or some of the charities for which I am willing to convert dragon dollars to U.S. dollars and make that donation. Below you will find some of the new books which recently arrived at the library. Enjoy (and sign up for the Winter Reading Program, and record what your read!)!
Speaking of the Winter Reading Program, this Saturday – well before the first football kickoff of the divisional playoffs – we have a juvenile eagle and some raptor friends coming to the library. There will be two sessions. The first at 10 a.m. and the second at 11:30a.m. Since this program has limited space, we are offering it twice. This is your opportunity to meet some majestic raptors in person. Our friends from Hoo’s Woods Raptor Center will introduce you to a live bald eagle and a great gray owl, along with two other raptors. Registration is required due to limited space.
New Arrivals
Non-Fiction
“A Diary of the Plague Year: A Chronicle of 2020” by Elise Engler. An artist who decided to create a pictorial record of one year of news by illustrating the first headline she heard on her radio every day presents a chronicle of the momentous year 2020.
“George V: Never a Dull Moment” by Jane Ridley. From a historian of the British monarchy comes a detailed biography of a long-overlooked king who reimagined the Crown in the aftermath of World War I and whose marriage was an epic romance
“The Defense Lawyer: The Barry Slotnick Story” by James Patterson & Benjamin Wallace. Takes readers inside the courtroom to witness defense lawyer and Bronx-native Barry Slotnick, known for his brilliant legal mind, sharp suits and bold courtroom strategies, as he never loses a case for his notorious and dangerous clients.
“You Don’t Know Us Negroes and Other Essays” by Zora Neale Hurston. Spanning more than 35
years of work, this anthology showcases the writings of one of the most acclaimed artists of the Harlem Renaissance, providing a window into her world and time.
“Muscle for Life: The Foods You Like, the Workouts You Love, and the Body You Want at Any Age” by Michael Matthews. Based on time-proven principles produced by decades of hands-on experience and thousands of hours of scientific research, a best-selling fitness author reveals a science-based blueprint for eating and exercising that anyone can follow at any age and fitness level.
“Worn: A People’s History of Clothing” by Sofi Thanhauser. Telling five stories—Linen, Cotton, Silk, Synthetics, Wool, this sweeping, engaging social history, drawn from years of intensive research and reporting from around the world, discusses the clothes we wear and where they come from, illuminating our world in unexpected ways.
Fiction
“Such a Pretty Smile” by Kristi DeMeester. With a serial killer called The Cur starts targeting girls who don’t know their place, 13-year-old Lila Sawyer and her famous artist mother, Caroline, as past demons become a present threat, must fight the source of an oppressive power to its evil core.
“Call Me Cassandra” by Marcial Gala. From the author of the award-winning The Black Cathedral comes a darkly magical tale of a haunted young dreamer, born in the wrong body and time, who believes himself to be a doomed prophetess from ancient Greek mythology.
“No Land to Light On”by Yara Zgheib. A young Syrian couple awaiting the birth of their son, Hadi and Sama dream of their life together until Hadi’s father dies suddenly in Jordan, and Hadi, after attending the funeral, is detained for questioning and becomes trapped in a timeless, nightmarish limbo.
“Olga Dies Dreaming” by Xochitl Gonzalez. In the wake of Hurricane Maria, Olga, the tony wedding planner for Manhattan’s power brokers, must confront the effects of long-held family secrets when she falls in love with Matteo, while other family members must weather their own storms.
“The School for Good Mothers” by Jessamine Chan. After one moment of poor judgment involving her daughter Harriet, Frida Liu falls victim to a host of government officials who will determine if she is a candidate for a Big Brother-like institution that measures the success or failure of a mother’s devotion.
“The Paris Bookseller” by Kerri Maher. Opening her Shakespeare and Company bookstore on a quiet street in 1919 Paris, American Sylvia Beach finds her business becoming a second home for some of the most important writers of the Lost Generation until the Depression causes her to question her promise to honor the life-changing impact of books.
“Invisible” by Danielle Steel. Suddenly thrust into the public eye, aspiring actress Antonia Adams, who has been “invisible” all her life, must decide whether she will remain center stage or hide again when tragedy strikes, forcing her to decide how high a price she is willing to pay to pursue her passion
“Lightning in a Mirror No. 3 (Fogg Lake)” by Jayne Ann Krentz. When her speed dating experiment leads her to Harlan Rancourt, who—long believed dead—needs her help locating a legendary lab, psychic investigator Olivia LeClair must use her unique gift to get them to the top-secret lab before innocent people die.
“End of Days, No. 16 (Pike Logan)” by Brad Taylor. Two Mossad terrorist hunters visit Pike Logan and Jennifer Cahill to request assistance in tracking down who was behind an attack that killed government officials in the latest novel of the series following American Traitor.
If you would care to reserve any of these titles, give us a call at 846-5482 and have your library card handy! The library is open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday. Can’t make it in when we’re open? Call and ask about our electronic locker system