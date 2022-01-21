TOP: A Village of DeForest open house seeking ideas for the redevelopment of the north downtown area brought out multiple generations on January 19. At this interactive station, participants could match building models to a photo of the neighborhood. ABOVE: This graphic shows the north downtown neighborhood area of DeForest. The area contains a mix of private homes, businesses, parks, and governmental offices.
The Village of DeForest Community Development Authority held an open house meeting on January 12 to gain community ideas for redevelopment and planning for the northern part of the downtown neighborhood. Labeled as “Your Village, Your Vision, Your Future,” the meeting was designed to start the process, not complete it.
The meeting drew close to 40. It included a formal presentation on the process and a chance to talk directly to village staff and elected officials about the process. It is part of an ongoing effort to update the village’s comprehensive plan.
The northern downtown area was identified as the first neighborhood for a few reasons. The first was feedback from past surveys pointed to it as an area where people are interested. The neighborhood is a nice mix of business and residential properties, with village offices, the library and parks. The neighborhood is also changing with the move of the school district offices from the Holum Center.
There were three interactive stations at the meeting where participants could add feedback and learn more about the process.
At the first station, participants could identify the downtown’s strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats to good development.
At the second station, participants looked at 30 building examples from around the Dane County area to visualize what they liked and what might be the best fit in the existing downtown.
At the third station, a large photo of the neighborhood was available along with monopoly style buildings. Participants could use the building blocks to make their own three dimensional model of a redeveloped area.
The last comprehensive plan for the village was written in 2015. The last downtown development plan dates back to 1993.
The DeForest Community Development Authority and other staff resources planned, promoted and led the meeting.
Michelle Lawrie said planning terms like redevelopment scare some people, but the plans are needed to access programs for such things as property rehabilitation grants.
Lawrie said redevelopment includes a placemaking aspect of designing a location to live, work, and shop. The hope is these efforts will enhance what makes DeForest unique and appealing.