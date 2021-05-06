The Library staff welcomes patrons to visit, use the computers, and check out materials.
Library hours are Sundays from 1:00 – 5:00 p.m., Monday — Thursday: 9:00 a.m. — 8:00 p.m. and Friday & Saturday: 9:00 a.m. — 5:00 p.m.
Curbside pickup will continue to be offered. The book drops are also open for returns. See the website for details at www.deforestlibrary.org
Thursday, May 6
• The Workshop @ Home at 9:00 a.m. on Facebook
Friday, May 7
• STEAMing into the Weekend at 9:00 a.m. on Facebook
• Teen Games Boredom Busters at 3:00 p.m. on Zoom
Monday, May 10
• Online Story Hour at 10:00 on Facebook
• Teen Games D & D at 3:00 p.m. on Zoom
• Coloring for Adults at 4:00 p.m. in the Community Room and Zoom
• Virtual Exploratory at 5:00 p.m. on Facebook
• Time for Bed at 7:00 p.m. on Facebook
Tuesday, May 11
• Qi gong in Person at 9:30 a.m. in Community Room
Wednesday, May 12
• Zooming with Miss Emily at 9:00 a.m. on Zoom (registration required)
• Online Tiny Tot Time at 10:00 a.m. on Facebook
• Short & Sweet Qi gong at 1:00 p.m. on Facebook
• Workshop Wednesday at 1:00 p.m.
• Creators Lounge: Draw, Craft, Write for teens at 3:30 p.m. on Instagram
Woody Guthrie: When the World’s on Fire
“Folksongs travel through history, and history travels through folksongs,” says musician Adam Miller. An artist whose kind has dwindled to an endangered species, Adam Miller is a renowned old-school American troubadour and an award-winning storyteller.
One of the premier autoharpists in the world, he is an accomplished folklorist and song collector who has accumulated a remarkable repertoire of more than 5,000 songs. A masterful entertainer who never fails to get his audience singing along, Milleraccompanies his rich, resonant baritone voice with lively fingerpicking acoustic guitar and stunningly beautiful autoharp melodies. Skillfully interweaving folksongs and the stories behind them with the elegance of a documentary filmmaker, he has distinguished himself as one of the great interpreters of American folksongs and a mesmerizing teller of tales, appealing to audiences of all ages. Pete Seeger admired his “wonderful storytelling!” and NPR called him “a master of the autoharp.”
Miller is performing a program called Woody Guthrie: When the World’s on Fire on Tuesday, May 18 at 6:00 p.m. at a Zoom event hosted by the DeForest Area Public Library. Woody Guthrie wrote over 1,000 songs in his lifetime and his musical legacy includes political, traditional, and children’s songs, along with ballads and improvised works.
The Library invites the community to hear Adam Miller tell Guthrie’s story through song and spoken word on Zoom in this quintessentially American experience. Registration information for this event can be found on the Library’s website or by calling the Library desk at 846-5482.
