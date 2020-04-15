The DeForest boys basketball team will have to wonder what if for the rest of time. The Norskies were in the midst of one of the best seasons in program history when it was abruptly ended by the COVID-19 pandemic.
For the second straight year, the Norskies finished 19-6 and claimed a regional title.
DeForest was riding high after defeating Stoughton 64-57 in a WIAA Division 2 sectional semifinal in McFarland on March 12. But just hours later, the WIAA announced the rest of the postseason tournament was canceled.
The Norskies had a strong start to the season. They claimed wins in six of their first seven games, including Badger North Conference wins over Beaver Dam (87-75), Baraboo (78-44), Portage (74-58) and Sauk Prairie (56-55).
DeForest only loss during the opening stretch was a 71-59 setback to top-ranked Onalaska.
The Norskies cooled off a bit after over the next eight games, as they fell four times. They dropped conference games to Waunakee (57-54) and Beaver Dam (59-57).
DeForest got back on track and won six of its final seven regular season games. Their only loss came to Waunakee, 79-71, and ultimately was the difference in the Badger North Conference title race.
The Norskies finished 11-3 in the Badger North to place second, just one game behind Waunakee (12-2). Reedsburg and Mount Horeb both went 9-5 to tie for third place, followed by Sauk Prairie (8-6), Beaver Dam (5-9), Baraboo (1-13) and Portage (1-13).
DeForest kicked off the WIAA playoffs with a thrilling 63-60 victory over McFarland in the regional semifinals.
They Norskies trailed by 10 points late in the regional semifinal but forced overtime, where they picked up the win.
DeForest earned its second straight regional title after hammering Monroe 75-61 in the championship game.
The Norskies then got the big win over Stoughton in the sectional semifinal. It was their first sectional win since 2012, when they earned their only state tournament berth.
DeForest would have faced Elkhorn in the sectional final.
The Norskies were led this winter by senior wing Trey Schroeder. He led the team in scoring (14 points per game) and assists (122) and was second third in rebounds (121) and steals (29).
Schroeder was named first-team all-conference.
Sophomore wing Max Weisbrod also played a big role for DeForest. He averaged 13.5 points per game and registered 91 rebounds, a team-high 78 assists and 43 steals.
Weisbrod was selected to the All-Badger North second team.
Jahyl Bonds, a senior wing, was third on the team with 9.1 points per game. He came away with 128 rebounds, 24 assists and 27 steals.
Senior post Colby Hartig was an honorable mention all-conference after averaging 8.1 points per game. He collected 105 rebounds, 33 assists and 19 steals.
Sophomores Nolan Hawk (post) and Deven Magli (wing) both had impressive seasons for DeForest. Hawk came away with 6.9 points per game, 105 rebounds, 22 assists and six steals., while Magli, who averaged 7.5 points per game, led the Norskies with 136 rebounds and 44 steals, to go along with 20 assists.
Also contributing for the Norskies were Jack Creger (Sr., wing), Alex Elvekrog (Sr., wing), Oliver Vandehey (Sr., wing), Alex Winters (So., post), Kennedy Wallace (Sr., wing), Dylan Haas (Sr., wing), Brody Hartig (Fr., wing), Keagon Kaufmann (Jr., wing), Justin Hausser (Jr., wing) and Trace Grundahl (Jr., wing).
The Norskies are losing a strong senior class that includes Bonds, Elvekrog, Creger, Schroeder, Wallace, Haas and Colby Hartig.
The good news for DeForest is that they have a good core to build around next season with the return of Weisbrod, Hawk and Magli.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.