It was a night of firsts for the DeForest prep football team last Friday. The Norskies kicked off the 2021 season with its first-ever meeting with Madison East.
“It was cool to make history by playing here for the first time,” Norski senior Ryan Buschmann said. “We want to keep making history this season and have a special year.”
In their first game ever at Breese Stevens Field in Madison, the Norskies cruised to an impressive 42-0 non-conference victory.
“It was a good experience for us for Week 1,” DeForest coach Aaron Mack said. “To be able to play in this stadium in a great atmosphere and the way our kids performed, I was really happy with our team.”
DeForest dominated play on both sides of the ball. The Norskies racked up 221 yards of total offense, while limiting the Purgolders to 44. DeForest held a 12-4 advantage in first downs.
“Everybody wants to talk about some of the talent we have on offense, but the bottom line is that we play good defense around here,” Mack said.
The Norskies set the tone for the game on the opening kickoff when they nearly recovered a fumble.
After forcing Madison East to go three-and-out, DeForest’s Deven Magli fielded a punt and raced 52 yards for a touchdown. Ty Tisch added the extra-point kick.
“We talked all week about coming out strong,” Magli said. “My coach gave me the green light to return the ball, so I just grabbed it and ran. It was great to make an impact on the game right away.”
The Norskies then recovered an onside kick and marched right down the field for their second touchdown. Cale Drinka capped off the first offensive possession with a 1-yard touchdown plunge.
“We have stressed to the kids about starting fast, because we didn’t do that in the spring,” Mack said. “You can’t sleepwalk through the start of games.”
Magli came up with another big play for DeForest, this time on defense. He set up the Norskies’ second possession with an interception.
Following the takeaway, DeForest went up 21-0 with a 5-yard touchdown run by Drinka and Tisch’s third extra-point kick of the game.
After impacting the game on special teams and defense, Magli added to his big night with a big offensive play. He caught a pass from Mason Keyes and weaved his way through the defense for a 25-yard touchdown.
The Norskies were not done in the first half, thanks to more solid play defense. Logan Engeseth recovered a fumble at the Purgolder 28-yard line to set up the fifth touchdown of the game.
Two plays after the fumble recovery, Kellen Grall sprinted 20-yards for a touchdown. Tisch added the extra-point kick to increase the lead to 35-0.
“We got a lot of kids playing times and out level of play didn’t drop,” Mack said.
After punting for the first time on its first possession of the second half, the Norskies closed out their scoring with a 1-yard touchdown run by Spencer Bergeron on their second drive of the half.
Keyes had a solid game for the Norskies. He was 8-of-12 passing for 104 yards and a touchdown. Magli, Nolan Hawk and Max Weisbrod each had two catches.
DeForest had nine players with a rushing attempt in the game. Drinka led the way with 27 yards and two touchdowns on five carries.
Bryan Sels, Jadon Wilson and Kase Reierson led the Norskies on defense with three tackles each. Ryan Buschmann had a sack.
DeForest will make its home debut this Friday. The Norskies will host Stoughton in a 7 p.m. non-conference game.